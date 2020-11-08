After beating Rutgers into submission in the first half, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost a bit of their edge on Saturday night in the second half of a 49-27 win. Ohio State led 35-3 at the break and put away the game early, but Rutgers used every trick play it could come up with to make the second half entertaining and keep the Buckeye defense on its toes.

Below are some statistical takeaways from the game, highlights, videos and a photo gallery from the Ohio State victory.

STATS THAT MATTER

***Ohio State surrendered only 83 yards of offense in the first half, including a 20-yard pass and a 22-yard run on the second drive (which was also aided by a 15-yard penalty). The other 27 plays for Rutgers amassed 41 yards of offense. The Buckeye defense was impenetrable. Check out the Rutgers first half drive chart:



***Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his decorated collegiate career. He finished the night 24-of-28 for 314 yards and five touchdowns as he continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy.

***Garrett Wilson became just the fourth Ohio State wide receiver to collect 100+ receiving yards in three consecutive games. Wilson joins David Boston, Terry Glenn and Chris Carter in having three successive such performances. Wilson finished with six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

***Ohio State now has 13 consecutive Big Ten regular season wins by double-digit margins, with 11 of those victories by 22 or more points.

***The Buckeyes have won 16 consecutive conference games and have outscored their opponents 751-312 during this stretch. Since Ryan Day took over the program, his team's are 13-0 in Big Ten play.

***Among teams that have played more than one game this year, the Buckeyes are ranked second nationally in Scoring Offense (46.3 points per game).

***Saturday's official attendance was 1,275. It is believed to be the smallest crowd in Ohio Stadium history.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

PRESS CONFERENCE CLIPS

Ryan Day on when he knew Justin Fields was a generational talent

Justin Fields (all postgame answers)

Senior Linebacker Justin Hilliard Postgame

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Upends Relentless Rutgers

Justin Fields Throws 50th Career Touchdown Pass as a Buckeye

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Day Hub

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!