Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos from Ohio State's Win vs. Rutgers

Brendan Gulick

After beating Rutgers into submission in the first half, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost a bit of their edge on Saturday night in the second half of a 49-27 win. Ohio State led 35-3 at the break and put away the game early, but Rutgers used every trick play it could come up with to make the second half entertaining and keep the Buckeye defense on its toes.

Below are some statistical takeaways from the game, highlights, videos and a photo gallery from the Ohio State victory.

STATS THAT MATTER

***Ohio State surrendered only 83 yards of offense in the first half, including a 20-yard pass and a 22-yard run on the second drive (which was also aided by a 15-yard penalty). The other 27 plays for Rutgers amassed 41 yards of offense. The Buckeye defense was impenetrable. Check out the Rutgers first half drive chart:

Rutgers 1st Half Drive Chart

***Justin Fields threw five touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his decorated collegiate career. He finished the night 24-of-28 for 314 yards and five touchdowns as he continued to make his case for the Heisman Trophy.

***Garrett Wilson became just the fourth Ohio State wide receiver to collect 100+ receiving yards in three consecutive games. Wilson joins David Boston, Terry Glenn and Chris Carter in having three successive such performances. Wilson finished with six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

***Ohio State now has 13 consecutive Big Ten regular season wins by double-digit margins, with 11 of those victories by 22 or more points.

***The Buckeyes have won 16 consecutive conference games and have outscored their opponents 751-312 during this stretch. Since Ryan Day took over the program, his team's are 13-0 in Big Ten play.

***Among teams that have played more than one game this year, the Buckeyes are ranked second nationally in Scoring Offense (46.3 points per game).

***Saturday's official attendance was 1,275. It is believed to be the smallest crowd in Ohio Stadium history.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

PRESS CONFERENCE CLIPS

Ryan Day on when he knew Justin Fields was a generational talent

Justin Fields (all postgame answers)

Senior Linebacker Justin Hilliard Postgame

-----

Football

COMMUNITY

Ohio State Still Searching for Answers at Running Back

The Buckeyes have gotten reasonable contributions at running back as a team, but they are still searching for a leader in that position group.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Upends Relentless Rutgers

Rutgers epitomized playing a full 60 minutes and they were very effective in the second half, but Ohio State raced out to huge early lead it never relinquished.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Throws 50th Career Touchdown at Ohio State

The Buckeye quarterback cracked the half-century mark through the air during Saturday's game against Rutgers.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: First Half Notebook

Here are my first half thoughts as the Buckeyes lead Rutgers at halftime, 35-3. Justin Fields has thrown his 50th career touchdown for Ohio State.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Three Things I'm Watching For and a Prediction

Here are the things I'm most focused on as the Buckeyes get ready for their second straight prime time game with Rutgers coming to town.

Brendan Gulick

Game Day Central: Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

Everything you need to get ready for Ohio State's Week 3 showdown with Rutgers.

Brendan Gulick

Pigskin Pick'em: Big Ten Week 3 Games

BuckeyesNow on SI picks every game in the Big Ten this week, including a big matchup between Indiana and Michigan.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Alters CoVID-19 Protocols for False Positives on Game Day

Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard's false positive CoVID test last week and resulting absence from the game sparked a change in the Big Ten testing protocols.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Preview, How to Watch the Buckeyes

Ohio State and Rutgers kick off Week 3 on the Buckeyes' schedule, Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. Here is a game preview, including how to watch.

Brendan Gulick

Blake Haubeil Out, All Other Starters Available vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes will be using a second string kicker tomorrow against Rutgers, but the projected starting units on offense and defense are all available for Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick