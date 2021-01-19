Tommy Togiai Announces Decision To Enter The NFL Draft

Ohio State’s defensive line just got a little thinner as standout defensive tackle Tommy Togiai announced his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the kind of season Togiai had, it’s not entirely a surprise that he decided to take his shot at the pros. That doesn’t mean Buckeye fans weren’t holding on to hope that Togiai would return and that this loss doesn’t hurt.

“The Ohio State University has truly changed my life. I’ve had so many ups and downs during my time here. I want to thank all of my coaches for everything they have done for me. They have pushed me to limits I never thought possible and I am forever grateful to them,” Togiai said in his social media post.

The second-team All-Big Ten selection had a breakout 2020 season as he totaled 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss for 17 yards, three sacks for 14 yards and one forced fumble. His best game came against Penn State when he had seven tackles and all three of his season’s sacks.

Togiai’s absence in the national championship game was notable as the Buckeyes struggled to get pressure on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who dropped back and got the ball out of his hands quickly with ease.

