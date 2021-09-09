Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility Request Denied By NCAA

The USC transfer has been on campus since June and paying his own way while awaiting word from the NCAA.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced during his media availability on Thursday afternoon that USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote had his request for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA.

“We got word that he got denied, so we’re going to try to figure out what’s next,” Day said, “We’re obviously really disappointed that he wasn’t granted an opportunity to play this season, so we’ll kind of regroup and see what’s next here.”

Day did not share a reason for the NCAA’s decision, but added that Ohio State would look into an appeal. Gaoteote will remain on the roster with an eye on contributing next season, meanwhile.

“We are going to look back into it and see if there possibly could be some kind of appeal," Day said. "But we’ll try to put a plan together for what’s next for him.”

