Ohio State Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote Ruled Eligible By NCAA Following Appeal

A little more than 24 hours after head coach Ryan Day said that USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote had his request for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA, a team spokesperson told BuckeyesNow that he has been deemed eligible effective immediately.

The 6-foot-2 and 248-pound Gaoteote, a former five-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, has been practicing with the team throughout fall camp and could play in tomorrow's game against Oregon. He is considered a senior but will have two season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

Ohio State has had interest in Gaoteote, whose name is pronounced PAH-lah-ee-aye NAH-oh-tay-oh-tay, for quite some time, as they welcomed him to campus for an unofficial visit before he chose the Trojans during the 2018 recruiting cycle.

In the three years since, Gaoteote appeared in 20 games at USC, including 14 starts. He recorded 105 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks before he entered his name into the transfer portal in December.

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow On Sports Illustrated

Gaoteote, the cousin of Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, was one of a handful of linebackers the Buckeyes were interested in adding through the portal this offseason, as the unit is replacing its top four players at the position this fall.

News of his intentions to transfer to Ohio State dates back to June, when Gaoteote first appeared in the university’s student directory. He then showed up in a photo with the other linebackers on the roster at Topgolf.

The Buckeyes did not confirm his arrival until Big Ten Media Days in late July when Day said Gaoteote working through some academic hurdles before he would be declared eligible. He could participate in team activities in the meantime, however.

Andrew Lind/BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated

The Buckeyes did not have any update on his status at the start of fall camp or leading up to the season opener at Minnesota, only that they were patiently waiting for a response from the NCAA. He then did not travel with the team for the 45-31 win over the Golden Gophers.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Day said on Aug. 17. “He’s paying his own way. He’s taken some classes this summer and done everything we’ve asked him to do.

“He was in a very, very tough spot through through COVID. Not to get into his family situation, but it was hard for him. We’re very optimistic that the NCAA will grant his waiver to allow him to play this season. We’re really hoping it works out for him because, again, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Day was asked once again about Gaoteote’s status on Thursday, which is when he revealed that the request had been denied. Ohio State later put out a statement saying it was still working with the NCAA in hopes of appealing the decision.

Now that he’s eligible, it’s unclear how Gaoteote – who will wear No. 21 for the Buckeyes – fits into the rotation at linebacker. He’s easily the most experienced player at the position, though, which means he should see time along the likes of senior Teradja Mitchell, Dallas Gant, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Key Players To Watch When Ohio State Hosts Oregon On Saturday Afternoon

Taking A Look At Three Key Matchups For Ohio State’s Game Against Oregon

Ohio State Looking Forward To Welcoming Recruits Back To Campus

Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

Ohio State Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!