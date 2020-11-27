How to Watch Ohio State Football vs. Illinois

Here is how you can follow the Buckeyes on Saturday in a game that just became that much more important after Friday's CoVID news.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are still on track to play Illinois Saturday, despite the fact that they will be without their head coach Ryan Day as they take on the Fighting Illini for the first time since 2017. The team was scheduled to travel to Champaign for Saturday's game on Friday evening, but with the need to confirm additional test results, the team has decided to travel across state lines on Saturday morning.

Regardless, the game (for now) will go on as scheduled at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, 11 a.m. local time. Obviously the logistics of Saturday's travel are getting a little dicey as the team's charter flight is now scheduled to leave Columbus at 8 a.m. and arrive one hour and 11 minutes later at 8:11 a.m. local time. That leaves them less than three hours to unload the plane, load the bus, drive to the stadium, unpack, go through pre-game warm-ups and kick off. Not ideal for a team living on razor's edge with national championship aspirations.

But it's also not impossible, and if there is any team that is capable of pulling off a show-and-go, it's probably the Buckeyes. Consider this corner not counting them out from playing well tomorrow. I think their focus will be heightened - they know the stakes, they relish the stage and I have a hunch they'll perform well.

It should also be noted that at the time of this posting on Friday afternoon, the team has not yet released it's weekly game status report, which would indicate which players are unavailable (but not which players have CoVID). It would be unfair to speculate how bad the CoVID outbreak on the team is and how impactful it could be. But at a minimum, for fans wondering about Justin Fields' health, the official OSU Football Twitter account posted photos from Thursday's practice with Fields participating. The initial reports of CoVID cases in the locker room emerged on Wednesday.

Here is how you can watch Ohio State and Illinois on Saturday.

General Info

Date: November 28, 2020

Where: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois)

Expected Weather: 45 degrees, sunny

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. Eastern

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-30)

O/U Total: 72.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

