Ohio State Football: Week 12 Preview and Prediction vs Northwestern
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at the historic home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field.
After suffering a loss in Week 7 to the Oregon Ducks, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have managed to win three straight conference games. During the stretch, Ohio State has outscored opponents 86-30, while also defeating the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on the road, 20-13.
One of the biggest adjustments the Buckeyes have made since losing to Oregon has been on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has completely changed his unit over the past month, and it has clearly paid off. Ohio State has the lowest yards allowed per game in the country with 250.8, while also allowing an average of 10.7 points per game.
As for Northwestern, the program has faced multiple challenges throughout the 2024 season. The Wildcats currently sit at 4-5 on the year with key victories against Maryland and Purdue. Led by head coach David Braun, the fellow Big Ten Conference member has struggled to find an offensive identity.
The lack of offensive production from Northwestern has been supplemented by a stout defense. Throughout nine games this season, the Wildcats defense has allowed an average of 108.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten Conference. In the team's huge win against Maryland, the defense allowed a staggering 1.8 rushing yards per attempt.
What To Watch For
Saturday's matchup will be the fourth time since 1938 that Wrigley Field will host a college football game. Northwestern has been well-acclimated to the baseball field, as they played the Iowa Hawkeyes in the venue last season.
Day told reporters on Tuesday that the team will travel to the stadium on Friday to get a feel of the place.
"I'd like for them to see the makeup of it, I want them to see the turf. I want them to feel where the infield is filled in with the sod. I'd like for them to see how we are going to handle halftime; we're going to be in the bullpen and not going up into the locker room. There's just some different things I'd like for them to see."- Ryan Day
The Week 12 contest will also be a homecoming game for sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate. When discussing how important this game would be for Tate, Day gave a heartfelt response, claiming that he wants to win the game for his young receiver.
"I just cannot say enough about Carnell Tate. I'm not gonna get into it right now, but I just have so much respect for who he is as a person, what he's been through, and the fact that he's going back to Chicago. I want to win this game personally for him, and I know the team respects the fact that he's going home — and it means a lot to him."- Ryan Day
The X Factor: Will Howard
Quarterback Will Howard has quietly become an underdog to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy, and he could easily boost his stock on Saturday.
Northwestern's defense has struggled against the pass this year, allowing an average of 241.1 passing yards in 2024. Despite the multiple talented pass rushers that are on the Wildcats' defensive line, Ohio State's front line has proven to withstand some of the best front seven's in the nation.
If Howard can continue the success he found against Purdue, the Buckeyes will walk out of Chicago with a victory.