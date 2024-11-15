Ohio State's Ryan Day Sends Heartfelt Message To Current Wide Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes' Week 12 matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats will hold a special place in sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate's heart.
Ohio State's former five-star recruit will be back in his hometown during Saturday's contest at the historical Wrigley Field. While head coach Ryan Day was discussing Tate's homecoming, he emphasized how much the upcoming game meant not just the young receiver, but the program as a whole.
"I just cannot say enough about Carnell Tate. I'm not gonna get into it right now, but I just have so much respect for who he is as a person, what he's been through, and the fact that he's going back to Chicago. I want to win this game personally for him, and I know the team respects the fact that he's going home — and it means a lot to him."- Ryan Day
After Tate joined the Buckeyes last season, he has slowly become the unsung hero of the team's offense. As a freshman, he finished with 17 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown. Despite not being the focal point of the offense after a promising 2023 season, Tate has become the perfect team player.
Day would then show his gratitude for Tate, stating that the team and Buckeye Nation appreciates the talented player.
"He's not a guy who speaks a lot or says a lot or tries to bring a lot of attention to himself. He's a team player. I know the team loves who he is. I know Buckeye Nation appreciates him."- Ryan Day
Both Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka have stood out as the two best pass catchers in the country this year, but Tate has managed to make a name for himself. Throughout the Buckeyes' first eight games of the season, he has recorded 27 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns. Tate was also the leading receiver during Ohio State's 21-17 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers with four catches for 102 receiving yards and one touchdown.