Just one week after he broke the record for the longest run by a quarterback in franchise history, former Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields added six yards to it with a 67-yard touchdown run in the Chicago Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fields was actually intercepted on the previous drive by his former Buckeye teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, who returned it 20 yards for the game-tying touchdown with 10:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 11th-overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft made up for the mistake on the following drive, though, as he took a read-option keeper 67 yards for the score just three plays later, avoiding a diving Okudah at the 5-yard line.

Fields finished the game 12-of-20 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 147 yards and two scores, though that number was hurt by a pair of sacks for minus-15 yards on the final drive.

Until then, Fields was approaching his record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game in league history (178 yards), which he set in last week's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He also had a 61-yard run that afternoon.

Still, Fields became just the fourth player in NFL history to record a 50-yard passing touchdown and 50-yard rushing touchdown in the same game, joining Hall of Famer Clarence "Ace" Parker, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Fields now has 749 yards and six touchdowns on the ground through the first 10 games this fall, while the NFL record for rushing yards by quarterback in a single season is 1,206 yards by Jackson in 2019. His 549 rushing yards in the last five games are the most in such a span in the Super Bowl era, meanwhile.

