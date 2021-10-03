What We Learned From Ohio State's Win Over Rutgers

Here are the biggest things that we took away from the Buckeyes big win on Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Buckeyes rocked Rutgers from start to finish on Saturday afternoon, convincingly beating the Scarlet Knights in all three phases of the game. C.J. Stroud played his best game as a Buckeye, throwing for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Six different players scored seven total TD's for Ohio State, including a pick-6 for the third consecutive week. That was also the fourth defensive touchdown of the season.

After sleeping on it, here are our biggest takeaways from Ohio State's win. Tommy Zagorski and I touch on Stroud's dominant performance, TreVeyon Henderson's explosiveness (and absence from most of the game) and the defense's best effort of the season.

