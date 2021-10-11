Where Does Ohio State Stand At Mid Point Of 2021 Season?

The Buckeyes are 5-1 and look like they have the best offense in college football, with a significantly improved defense.

After decisive wins each of the last three weeks and a 5-1 record at the mid-season mark, the Ohio State Buckeyes certainly look like a College Football Playoff-caliber team. The Scarlet and Gray will see a much tougher schedule in the second half of the year, but this team has come a long way in a few short weeks.

In particular, C.J. Stroud continues to show impressive growth as he won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor again. Through the first six weeks of the season, an Ohio State freshman has won that award every week. Stroud was also the league's Co-Offensive Player of the Week this week, thanks to a 406 yard/5 TD/0 INT performance against Maryland. If he continues to play like this, he should get an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December.

The Coaches Poll and AP Poll were also released yesterday afternoon. The Buckeyes are ranked sixth in both polls this week. Brett Hiltbrand and I break down where we think Ohio State should be ranked, how the Big Ten is faring in the national landscape of the sport and what our outlook is for the remainder of the year on today's episode of Buckeye Breakdown.

