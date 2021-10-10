Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Maryland

The Buckeyes jumped Penn State following its loss on the road at Iowa on Saturday.

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes jumped ahead of Penn State following its loss at Iowa on Saturday evening but still trail Alabama, which also fell on the road against Texas A&M.

That said, this marks the first time ever that five Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, with Iowa at No. 2, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 10.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Iowa Cincinnati Oklahoma Alabama Ohio State Penn State Michigan Oregon Michigan State Kentucky Oklahoma State Ole Miss Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Wake Forest Arkansas Arizona State BYU Florida Texas A&M N.C. State SMU San Diego State Texas

