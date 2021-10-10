    • October 10, 2021
    Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Maryland

    The Buckeyes jumped Penn State following its loss on the road at Iowa on Saturday.
    Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes jumped ahead of Penn State following its loss at Iowa on Saturday evening but still trail Alabama, which also fell on the road against Texas A&M.

    That said, this marks the first time ever that five Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, with Iowa at No. 2, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 10.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (62)
    2. Iowa
    3. Cincinnati
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Alabama
    6. Ohio State
    7. Penn State
    8. Michigan
    9. Oregon
    10. Michigan State
    11. Kentucky
    12. Oklahoma State
    13. Ole Miss
    14. Notre Dame
    15. Coastal Carolina
    16. Wake Forest
    17. Arkansas
    18. Arizona State
    19. BYU
    20. Florida
    21. Texas A&M
    22. N.C. State
    23. SMU
    24. San Diego State
    25. Texas

