Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass

    The two-yard score gave the Chicago Bears an early lead on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw the first touchdown pass of his career, as he found tight end Jasper Horsted from two yards out to give the Chicago Bears a 7-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

    This mark the third start of the season for Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft, but the first since head coach Matt Nagy announced he would be the Bears’ starter moving forward

    His previous two starts were in place of injured veteran Andy Dalton, as Chicago fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 26 and beat the Detroit Lions on Oct. 3.

    The rookie completed 4-of-5 passes for 31 yards on the scoring drive, which was then followed by a four-yard touchdown by running back Damien Williams to extend the lead to 14-3 just before halftime.

    Fields, who scored his first career rushing touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, entered the half 8-of-14 for 68 yards and the one score.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio States Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll, Coaches Poll

    Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland On Saturday Afternoon

    Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    Ohio State Hopeful Haskell Garrett, Cam Brown Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

    Maryland's Mike Locksley: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes"

    Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Justin Fields
    Football

    Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass

    22 seconds ago
    81. Kyle McCord
    Football

    Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Maryland

    3 hours ago
    52. Garrett Wilson and C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 6 In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win Over Maryland

    5 hours ago
    92. Ryan and Nina Day
    Football

    Photos From Ohio State's 66-17 Win Over Maryland

    6 hours ago
    grading the buckeyes (defense-Maryland)
    Football

    Grading the Buckeyes Defensive Performance Against Maryland

    7 hours ago
    grading the buckeyes (offense-Maryland)
    Football

    Grading the Buckeyes Offensive Performance vs. Maryland

    7 hours ago
    Kerry Coombs
    Football

    Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Receives Game Ball After Win Over Maryland

    20 hours ago
    Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State Hopeful DT Haskell Garrett, CB Cam Brown Can Get "Healed Up" During Open Week

    21 hours ago