Ohio State’s Tyreke Smith Unavailable, Palaie Gaoteote Game-Time Decision Against Rutgers

The Buckeyes are getting healthy just in time for the resumption of Big Ten play.

After missing several starters on both sides of the ball last week against Akron, Ohio State is getting a number of key players back for Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

That includes fifth-year senior offensive guard Thayer Munford, redshirt junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, junior cornerback Cam Brown, junior center Harry Miller and redshirt junior defensive tackle Taron Vincent, who were all out against the Zips.

This will actually the first game of the season for Miller, who was dealing with health issues during the first four weeks. It’s unclear if he or redshirt freshman Luke Wypler will start at center, though whoever it is will most likely be snapping to redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is also expected to start after resting his injured shoulder last week.

The only starter who didn’t suffer a season-ending injury and is still out is is senior defensive end Tyreke Smith. The other 12 players not available for the game include:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb (out for season)

(out for season) Sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday (out for season)

(out for season) Freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young

Freshman Cornerback Jakailin Johnson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter

Senior safety Josh Proctor (out for season)

(out for season) Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Seibert

Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams

Additionally, senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is listed as a game-time decision. If he’s unable to play, the Buckeyes will only have senior Teradja Mitchell, redshirt sophomores Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, sophomore Cody Simon and true freshman Reid Carrico available at the position on Saturday.

Kickoff against the Scarlet Knights is set for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

-----

You may also like:

Game Preview: No. 11 Ohio State Resumes Big Ten Play At Rutgers

What To Watch For In Week 5 Of The 2021 College Football Season

2023 Pickerington Central Safety Sonny Styles Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud On Track To Start At Rutgers After Good Week Of Practice

Ohio State’s New Jersey Natives Looking Forward To Playing At Rutgers

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Says QB C.J. Stroud Looks Healthy In Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!