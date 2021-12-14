New Ohio State DT Commit Caden Curry On Losing To Michigan: “It Won’t Happen Again”

The highly rated defensive tackle pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to Michigan’s 42-27 win over Ohio State last month, it had been more than 10 years since the Wolverines last beat the Buckeyes. After seeing that streak come to an end, new defensive tackle commit Caden Curry is ready to start a new one when he arrives on campus next year.

“It won’t happen again,” Curry said of the loss shortly after committing to the Buckeyes on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is currently ranked fourth in the 247Sports composite team rankings and includes commitments from nine of the nation’s top 100 players, including Curry, who comes in at No. 88 overall.

That leads the Big Ten and is five spots ahead of Michigan, which comes in at No. 9 in the rankings. The Buckeyes have won 17 of the last 20 meetings with the Wolverines, who extended their all-time series lead to 59-52-6 with the victory on Nov. 27.

