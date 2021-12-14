Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named a second-team All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday afternoon.
A sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba caught a team-leading 80 passes for 1,259 yards and six touchdowns. That includes a school single-game record 15 receptions for 240 yards and one score in the Buckeyes’ win at Nebraska on Nov. 6.
Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison were the first-team wide receivers, while Smith-Njigba and Purdue’s David Bell garnered second-team honors.
Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were, of course, absent from the list despite being recognized as All-Americans by other outlets, including the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
The only other selector that determines consensus and unanimous All-Americans is the American Football Coaches Association, which will announce its first- and second-teams on Wednesday afternoon.
So far, only Wilson and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere have been named first-team All-Americans (FWAA), which means they’ll have a tree planted in their honor at Buckeye Grove. Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, was also named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press earlier this week.
