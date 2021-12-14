Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News

    The sophomore wide receiver was the only Buckeye to be named an All-American by the outlet.
    Author:

    Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named a second-team All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday afternoon.

    A sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba caught a team-leading 80 passes for 1,259 yards and six touchdowns. That includes a school single-game record 15 receptions for 240 yards and one score in the Buckeyes’ win at Nebraska on Nov. 6.

    Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison were the first-team wide receivers, while Smith-Njigba and Purdue’s David Bell garnered second-team honors.

    Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were, of course, absent from the list despite being recognized as All-Americans by other outlets, including the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

    The only other selector that determines consensus and unanimous All-Americans is the American Football Coaches Association, which will announce its first- and second-teams on Wednesday afternoon.

    So far, only Wilson and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere have been named first-team All-Americans (FWAA), which means they’ll have a tree planted in their honor at Buckeye Grove. Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, was also named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press earlier this week.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    FIU Transfer OT Miles Frazier Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

    Former Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Transferring To Kansas

    Eight Ohio State Players Named Second- Or Third-Team AP All-Americans

    Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule

    Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring To Texas

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    Football

    Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News

    14 seconds ago
    Miles Frazier
    Football

    FIU Transfer OT Miles Frazier Includes Ohio State In Top 3

    3 hours ago
    Craig Young
    Football

    Former Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Transferring To Kansas

    20 hours ago
    Thayer Munford
    Football

    Eight Ohio State Players Named Second- Or Third-Team AP All-Americans

    23 hours ago
    6. E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

    Dec 13, 2021
    Braxton Miller
    Football

    Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule

    Dec 13, 2021
    29. Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 15 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Dec 13, 2021
    98. Haskell Garrett
    Football

    Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

    Dec 13, 2021