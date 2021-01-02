NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Wyatt Davis Injured in Second Half vs. Clemson

The Buckeyes’ offensive line depth continues to be tested as All-American right guard Wyatt Davis left with an injury in the third quarter.
Already down a starter with left guard Harry Miller out with COVID-19, Ohio State’s offensive line took another brief hit as All-American right guard Wyatt Davis left in the third quarter with an injury. He appeared to hurt his left knee on the 56-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave that put Ohio State up 42-21.

Davis returned to action after a brief absence, which is obviously a promising sign. He initially couldn't put any weight on his left leg while he was helped off the field. But it's the second time that he's been helped off the field this year. Davis also got hurt during the Michigan State game when he was the only starter playing in his typical spot.

A consensus first-team All-American and the B1G Offensive Lineman of the Year, Davis was injured on the Buckeyes’ sixth scoring drive when Justin Fields found Chris Olave for a 56-yard touchdown catch.

Backup guard Enokk Vimahi was listed as unavailable on the status report while other backup guard Matthew Jones was already starting in place of Miller. Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson is also available tonight.

