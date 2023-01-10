Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023

Ohio State fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson creatively announced on Monday he is returning for his extra year of eligibility in 2023, tagging redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover in an Instagram post with the caption, “What you say?” in reference to Stover’s decision earlier in the day.

A former walk-on from Cincinnati, Johnson caught 13 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 146 yards and another score this season. He also returned 12 kicks for 269 yards and appeared on the Buckeyes’ kickoff and punt return units, recovering two blocked punts.

While it’s unclear exactly what role Johnson will have in the offense next season, with Ohio State returning a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers and as many as five scholarship running backs, he’ll continue to make an impact on special teams and stay ready for when his name is called elsewhere.

Other players who could take advantage of their extra year of eligibility next season include wide receiver Kamryn Babb, offensive lineman Matthew Jones, defensive end Tyler Friday, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, cornerback Cameron Brown and safety Josh Proctor.

They all participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of the regular-season finale against Michigan, but so did Johnson, so the door isn’t closed on any of them returning to Columbus in 2023. They would count against the Buckeyes' 85-man scholarship limit, though.

