Michigan running back Blake Corum announced on Monday afternoon he will return to school for his senior season rather than enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I have spent a lot of time thinking and praying about my future,” Corum said in a post on Twitter. “I want to thank my loved ones for unwavering support during this process.My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football.

“Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season … I look forward to continuing my work in the classroom, on the field and in the community. I am grateful for my Michigan teammates and coaches.”

Corum rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season before suffering a knee injury in the 19-17 win over Illinois on Nov. 19. He had two carries for six yards the following week against Ohio State, but was ultimately shut down for the year after the first drive.

The 5-foot-8 and 210-pound Corum was a unanimous All-American, Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football award winner, Big Ten’s running back of the year and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award. He also finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting last month.

Corum’s return should only solidify Michigan’s status as the preseason Big Ten favorite after winning the last two conference titles. He’ll once again pair with Donovan Edwards, who rushed for 520 yards and three touchdowns with him sidelined for – essentially – the final three games of the season.

That said, a major part of Corum’s decision to return was the knee injury, which would have prevented him from participating in the pre-draft process, including the Wolverines’ Pro Day or the NFL Combine this spring, after undergoing surgery last month.

-----

-----

-----



