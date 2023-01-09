Ohio State redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover announced on Monday morning he will return to Columbus for his fifth-year senior season rather than enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stover, a former four-star prospect from Lexington, Ohio, was one of six players named a team captain during fall camp. He then caught 36 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season.

That was the most receptions by an Ohio State tight end since Rickey Dudley caught 37 passes in 1995. It also surpassed Ben Hartsock's 33 catches in 2003, a notable number in recent years as the coaching staff promised to get the position more involved.

The 6-foot-4 and 255-pound Stover becomes the third draft-eligible Buckeye to announce his return, joining redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams and redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers, as underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to declare.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Georgia Advances To National Championship | TCU Makes History After Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

Stover will now look to build upon his breakout season and the leader in a room that is losing sixth-year senior Mitch Rossi and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, who is now the head coach at Tulsa.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State CB J.K. Johnson Transferring To LSU

Former Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Transferring To Memphis

Former Ohio State WRs Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Make NFL History

Seven Ohio State Signees Set To Play In 2023 All-American Bowl

Lincoln Kienholz, Brandon Inniss, Jason Moore Named Gatorade Players Of Year

Jim Harbaugh: "I Expect That I Will Be Enthusiastically Coaching Michigan In 2023"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!