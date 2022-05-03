Ohio State’s Zach Grant Named FootballScoop Player Personnel Director Of The Year

New Ohio State director of player personnel Zach Grant was named the FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year on Tuesday morning for his efforts at Western Kentucky in 2021.

Grant, who joined the Buckeyes in February after five seasons with the Hilltoppers, played a critical role in landing record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end DeAngelo Malone.

Zappe threw for a Football Bowl Subdivision record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns last season and was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, while Malone set a school record with 34 career sacks and was drafted in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Sterns, meanwhile, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leading the nation with 150 catches for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

“There is no doubt Zach is deserving of this award,” Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said. “Our program wouldn't be where we are today without him. He was a key part of attracting the difference-makers for our program."

In his current role, Grant assists general manager of player personnel Mark Pantoni in Ohio State’s recruiting department, effectively replacing former assistant director of player personnel Weston Zernechel, who took the same job at USC.

“Zach was known to be one of the top up-and-comers in the profession while he was at WKU,” said Pantoni, who won the award in 2014. “He helped Coach Helton build a great roster during his time there, which is why we decided to hire him here.

“Zach is extremely organized and does a great job evaluating players while understanding how they fit our roster. He is hungry to learn and has been a great addition to our staff.”

