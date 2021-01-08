Former Buckeye Marcus Freeman Leaves Cincinnati to Become Notre Dame DC

Former Ohio State Buckeye Marcus Freeman Leaves Cincinnati to Become Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator
It's apparently a good day for former Buckeyes.
After news came out earlier today that Penn State hired former Ohio State passing game coordinator and QB coach Mike Yurcich to be its new offensive coordinator, former Buckeye linebacker Marcus Freeman is leaving his role as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati to take the same job at Notre Dame.
He reportedly chose the Notre Dame DC job over LSU after interviewing with both schools this week.
Freeman was pretty widely considered the hottest defensive coordinator on the market this offseason. He now joins one of the most stories programs in the country, which also happens to be a team that wishes it played better defense against Clemson and Alabama in it's quest to play for a national championship.
WATCH: Former Buckeye National Champion Dustin Fox Previews Ohio State vs. Alabama
Freeman was a great linebacker for the Buckeyes between 2004-2008 and inherited a Cincinnati defense that needed serious help. Led by former Buckeye Luke Fickell, Freeman came aboard in prior to the 2017 season and turned the Bearcats into one of the best defenses in the country (and certainly one of the best among Group of 5 teams).
Before his time in the Queen City, Freeman was a 29-year-old co-DC at Purdue. He coached linebackers for the Boilermakers and has also coached at Kent State. Freeman's coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Ohio State when his playing career ended.
Freeman and the Fighting Irish will take on his former Bearcats on Oct. 2, 2021 in South Bend.
-----
-----
