Former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin bulldozed through defenders in the 1970s, winning back-to-back Heisman Trophies.

Now, several decades later, Griffin, 72, is giving back in a different way. The Big Ten's "We Give Blood Drive" runs through Dec. 4. Its initiative is to save lives for those in need, while also pushing toward the leading school winning a $1 million grant.

Griffin didn't hesitate to take part as an ambassador, as one of Ohio State's all-time greats, he told On SI.

Why 'Big Ten Blood Drive' Traces Back To Archie Griffin-Woody Hayes Relationship

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Archie Griffin is recognized with a plaque by the Heisman Trust during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Woody Hayes always talked about paying it forward, and that’s something that has stayed with me throughout my life," Griffin said. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be part of the We Give Blood competition from global health leader Abbott and the Big Ten. It’s a chance to take the pride we have in our schools and use it to do something good for somebody else.

"Giving blood is simple, but it can make a real difference. One donation can help save up to three lives. I donated, and now I’m asking Buckeye Nation to join me."

Despite there being only a week to go, Ohio State sits in third place in the overall standings with still a shot to represent the conference at No. 1.

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Shifting away from the blood drive, "The Game" still means a lor to Griffin.

"Michigan week is different. Everything becomes about that team up north," Griffin said of Michigan. "When I played, we prepared for Michigan all year. Even in spring practice, we were doing things with that game in mind. I don’t think that has changed.

"It doesn’t matter what Ohio State’s record is or what Michigan’s record is. When those two teams line up, everything else goes out the window. It’s the game you want to win."

Griffin is in full support of the new-look Big Ten, too.

"I think the Big Ten has wanted to become a truly national conference, and now it is. You’ve got teams from the East Coast to the West Coast and throughout the Midwest, and that’s exciting, but the travel is real. We dealt with long trips when I played, too, and you learn quickly that preparation matters.

"When we traveled, I liked getting there early enough to adjust and then operating on the local time. You have to account for the time change and make sure your body is ready to play. That becomes even more important with the conference spread across the country."

Griffin spent a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals from 1976 to 1982, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

"The Game" gets underway at noon ET/9 a.m. PT Saturday in Columbus.