Thanksgiving Day is a priority in America, but in Columbus and Ann Arbor, the annual holiday tradition might as well be secondary.

This year, "The Game" will look a little different. Ohio State's CFP chances are practically gone, while Michigan is bowl-eligible in Kyle Whittingham's first season.

Although Ohio State won last year's matchup 27-9 in Ann Arbor, it won't be easy for it to duplicate the same success it had previously.

For one, Ohio State isn't what it was two seasons ago. It isn't a national title contender, nor is it a team to be circled as a must-watch. Some may argue it's a shell of its former self, and those people would probably be right.

“You’re either going to win or going to lose this game — and we need to win this game," Day told reporters Tuesday. "That’s just how it goes, because we need to win this game every year, because when we put our list of all the things that are important, that’s the No. 1 goal. Not the only goal. We want to get a lot of things done. We want to win every game; we want to win championships. But this one, right here, is at No. 1 at the top."

With Day's words in mind, here are two things Ohio State must do to beat Michigan again.

1. Ohio State Has To Control What It's Front of It

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Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's as simple as it sounds. For Ohio State, nothing else matters but beating Michigan. Day re-emphasized that and more while speaking to the media.

"That goal is still on the board, and we have this game on Saturday. And I think it goes back to, again, how does this team want to be remembered? Because everybody remembers those games. Everybody remembers this rivalry game, and one of the reasons you come here is to play in this game, so here we are."

2. Get Jeremiah Smith The Ball

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in the first half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith deserves to win the Heisman Trophy. He didn't transfer out of Ohio State because of it. And even if Luke Fahey is semi-decent, Smith should be able to carry the offense to a win.

The Buckeyes are in a bowl position. Again, it's not contending for the national championship. But if Smith stays diligent and consistent and can eclipse 100-plus receiving yards again, a win should be very much within reach.

In a few days, we'll find out.