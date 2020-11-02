SI.com
Ohio State vs. Maryland Kickoff Time Announced

Brendan Gulick

The Ohio State Buckeyes opened the year with back-to-back games on national television against Nebraska and Penn State. But the Big Ten Network is getting some opportunities to televise Buckeye football the next couple weeks.

This afternoon, the Big Ten Conference office officially announced that Ohio State will play Maryland on November 14 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time and the game will be shown live on Big Ten Network.

This weekend's game against Rutgers will also be shown live on BTN. The Buckeyes are hosting Rutgers for a 7:30 pm Eastern Time contest.

The Buckeyes will be looking for a seventh consecutive win over Maryland since the Terrapins joined the conference in 2014. While the Buckeyes steamrolled their way to victory last year (73-14), this is Ohio State's first visit to College Park since a serious scare in 2018. Ohio State needed overtime to beat Maryland, 52-51 two years ago.

Maryland has opened the season 1-1 after beating Minnesota on Friday night, 45-44 in overtime. That was a much better performance after they were trounced by Northwestern, 43-3 in their season-opener.

While the Buckeyes play Rutgers on Saturday, Maryland takes on Penn State in Happy Valley.

