Ohio State Football is Not Disclosing Coronavirus Test Data

After several months of uncertainty, it's been a busy week across the college landscape as schools being to move forward through the pandemic. And while several universities across the country have chosen to release testing data when their student-athletes returned to campus, the Buckeyes have decided to keep that information private.

A spokesperson for the university told BuckeyesNow that "the university is not sharing cumulative information publicly as it could inadvertently identify specific individuals."

When the Buckeyes returned to campus this week, they were required to sign a waiver which acknowledged the risks of returning to school. Before reporting to campus, each individual was required to test negative for the virus, or self-isolate for 14 days if he tested positive.

According to a report by The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State student-athletes were required to sign "the Buckeye Pledge", which asked them to take responsibility for their health and the well-being of their community.

The document also warned athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”

In accordance with the Buckeye Pledge, Ohio State student-athletes must adhere to the following protocols:

· submit to CoVID-19 testing

· report exposure to COVID-19

· disclose symptoms of the virus, including a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher

· remain home if they feel sick

The school also asked players to “participate fully and honestly” with its athletic training staff for contact tracing.

The NCAA DI Oversight Committee approved a schedule on Thursday that programs can follow leading up to preseason camp and an on-time start to the season. That proposal needs only NCAA DI Council approval before it becomes official legislation and provides a solid path toward football.



Football players were first permitted to use the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and Schumaker Complex on Monday, their first trip back to campus since the spring ball season was cut short because of the CoVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Men’s and women’s basketball players are expected to resume workouts at the Schottenstein Center next week. Ohio State plans to hold in-person classes for its fall semester, beginning in late August.

