Ohio State On SI Week 6 Predictions: Can Buckeyes Make Homecoming Statement?

It’s Ohio State’s 114th Homecoming celebration in Columbus, and the key activity during the two-day extravaganza will be the Buckeyes' return home this Saturday afternoon, their first in two weeks.

The Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) will try to maintain their unblemished conference mark as they welcome the Maryland Terrapins (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) to town in a potential talent-for-talent, skill-for-skill mismatch.

Can Ohio State take care of business ahead of one of the conference’s marquee attractions next Saturday? Check out our On SI staff picks for more details.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (consult TV Guide or preferred streaming provider for details).

Odds: Ohio State -32.5; over/under is 56.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Ohio Stadium (aka ‘The Horseshoe') – Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 86-13 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Last time vs. Maryland: Ohio State is 9-0 head-to-head since Maryland joined the Big Ten; the Buckeyes won the 2023 matchup 37-17.

Pregame/halftime festivities: The football game culminates with this year’s Homecoming celebration.

Ohio State so far this season: 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten)

Ohio State vs. Maryland Week 6 Game Picks & Analysis

Oct 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day arrives before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

STANDINGS:

Rafael Zamorano: 4-1 (no pick in Week 6)

Chip Minnich: 3-0 (began contributing ahead of Week 3)

Zain Bando: Ohio State 45, Maryland 3

Ohio State could view this Homecoming game as a lookahead. But it’s anything but that. A strong argument can be made that this is a get-right game for the Buckeyes in the season's final stretch.

They still have to play prominent CFP contenders in the Indiana Hoosiers, USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks over the next month and change, not to mention a Nov. 14 home date with a surging Northwestern Wildcats team and a potential title game preview or playoff eliminator road test in Lincoln against the unbeaten Nebraska Cornhuskers one week later. Ohio State ends the year against the Michigan Wolverines (who will likely play the spoiler role).

Defeating Maryland should be the least of the Buckeyes’ concerns. What’s critical is that Ohio State remains healthy through a challenging October and intriguing November slate, as a potential CFP and Big Ten title berth remain in reach. Better yet, this game could add more footage to the highlight reel for quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. But only time will tell.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 42, Maryland 7

This game represents, on the surface level, an opportunity for the Ohio State coaching staff to continue to work on areas that they have deemed needing improvement, resting starters in the second half, giving backup players crucial game reps, and - dare I say it- giving maligned PK Connor Hawkins opportunities to rebuild his shaken confidence in front of the skeptical Ohio State fanbase.



Mike Locksley knows that his job is on the line, and a blowout loss in Columbus will not help his cause. Maryland may try to pull some surprises and will run an up-tempo offense, but the Buckeyes have too much depth and physicality for the Terrapins to keep pace.

Dylan Buganski: Ohio State 52, Maryland 10

Both Ohio State and Maryland come into this matchup trending in opposite directions. Ohio State has recovered from its loss to Texas on Sep. 12 with three straight double-digit wins, including a 17-point win over Iowa last week in a top-15 matchup. Maryland, on the other hand, has lost three straight after starting 2-0. It lost by a combined 76 points to UCLA and Nebraska.

Against Power 5 opponents, Maryland is giving up close to 180 yards a game on the ground. Ohio State should emphasize the run, as its pass game is already among the best in the country and a more well-rounded offense is necessary down the stretch in the Big Ten. Look out for the distribution of carries between senior Ja’Kobi Jackson and sophomore Bo Jackson, as since the beginning of Big Ten play the senior has started to earn himself more touches in this offense.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has the ability to make some plays and give Maryland moments in this game, but Ohio State should cruise in this matchup and be able to focus on some weak points before heading to Bloomington next weekend for a top-10 clash with defending national champion Indiana.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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