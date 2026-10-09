This Nightmare Can't Become Reality in Ohio State's Week 6 Outing vs. Maryland

So far this season, the Scarlet and Gray have gone somewhat according to plan.

They sit at 5th in the nation with a 4-1 record and are looking to keep it going against Maryland, but nightmares could haunt this team during and after the game.

Injury bug has hit the Buckeyes

Reports are coming in that for this game against Maryland, the Buckeyes could be without some of their top wideouts. Devin McCuin and Brandon Iniss are both listed as questionable for this upcoming weekend.

Both of these players have put up decent stats this season. McCuin has put up 17 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns, while Iniss has put up 10 catches for 147 yards and just one touchdown.

It is tough to put up crazy numbers when Jeremiah Smith is having the season he is having. With these two receivers potentially out, this could allow Maryland to load up on Jeremiah Smith and force Julian Sayin to throw to another receiver.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Christian Alliegro (14) celebrates a tackle in the backfield during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. Ohio State on 31-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another big loss to the game would be Christian Alliegro, who is the starting linebacker and is third on the team in tackles with 20. All these injuries the Buckeyes could hurt them for later games down the road, and the nightmare would be to have another big injury added to the list

Pass Rush

The Buckeyes' offensive line is so important to their success, and with right tackle Dillion Phillips potentially out, this could cause some issues on the line.

Julian Sayin was sacked four times against the Hawkeyes after a point of emphasis was to try and get him to extend some more plays with his legs, but it is tough to block forever.

Maryland comes into the game ranked 3rd in the BIG 10 in sacks with 14, so this could be a potential game. Sayin will be forced out of his comfort zone, and dealing with all that pressure could result in disaster for him, but he will look to keep having the season he is having.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates the touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Buckeyes can avoid these nightmares

The Buckeyes are heavily to win this game, as they should be. This game is a guaranteed trap game that Ohio State needs to just take care of business right away and not mess around.

The most important factor is to make sure your top players are healthy, because with a tough stretch of games coming up for the Buckeyes, it is key that everyone is healthy.