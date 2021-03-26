Tommy Togiai Trying to Break the NFL Combine Bench Press Record

Togiai is one of the strongest Buckeyes in recent memory and is looking forward to showcasing that during Tuesday's Pro Day on campus.

Tommy Togiai will always be remembered as one of the strongest Buckeyes in program history. But as he's preparing to show NFL scouts just how strong he is next week, Togiai has a lofty goal in mind.

With the NFL Scouting Combine having gone virtual in 2021 and the participants unable to travel to and from Indianapolis as they have in year's past, each school's Pro Day will serve as the event where NFL teams/scouts will record individual official times and reps.

During Ohio State's Pro Day on Tuesday March 30, Togiai will attempt to break the all-time NFL Combine bench press record. Former Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea currently owns the record, 49 reps of 225 pounds.

On Tuesday, Togiai is aiming for 50 - and he's hoping fans will contribute donations to back his efforts.

Togiai is partnering with Ohio State's LiFEsports initiative, whose mission is to enhance the quality of youth development, sport, and recreational programs through service and outreach, teaching and learning, and research, thereby increasing positive developmental outcomes for youth.

“Being at Ohio State the last three years, I have loved being a part of the Columbus community and I am grateful for the love and support the community has shown me. That is why it is important for me to do something positive to give back. I want to give back to all the kids in the community that cheered and supported me. I want them to have the opportunity I had when I was a kid to be able to participate in sports and chase their dreams.”

Fans looking to cheer him on can make their pledge here.

