Ohio State Receives Big News Before Week 14 Matchup Against Michigan
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' huge victory over the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, the team's focus now shifts to Week 14's matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.
Unfortunately for the Wolverines, head coach Sherrone Moore may not have one of his best defensive players for the big game. College football insider Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson is not expected to play against Ohio State.
The former All-American missed his fourth consecutive game on Saturday when Michigan took on Northwestern. He suffered a lower-body injury earlier in the season, and has not played since Oct. 5th.
Johnson was a key piece to Michigan's 2023 Championship defense, as the highly-touted cornerback only allowed 267 passing yards against him, while recording four interceptions last season. His two and a half seasons with the Wolverines were good enough for him to be the top cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft class.
Despite losing the program's top cornerback, Michigan's defense is a huge threat for the Buckeyes' chances at the Big Ten Championship. Sophomore Jyaire Hill emerged as the team's next best cornerback, but Hill only played seven total snaps against Northwestern after being listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury prior to the contest.
The Wolverines' defensive line, however, is still one of the best in the country. Defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are both projected to be first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, while EDGE rusher Josaiah Stewart made a name for himself this season.