OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Brendan Gulick

Welcome to week two! The Buckeyes opened their virtual campaign with a narrow 27-24 victory over Illinois, thanks to a late field goal from Blake Haubiel. 

Since this off-season has been filled with perhaps more anger, frustration and disappointment than any other off-season in recent memory, BuckeyesNow officially presents our own version of NCAA21, as the Ohio State Buckeyes conduct a virtual 2020 season while we wait for football's return in real life.

This virtual season is being simulated through the EA Sports NCAA14 video game (the most recent version of the popular college football video game), with updated rosters to reflect this year's college teams. All games are played with five minute quarters.

The game is available on-demand at any time, beginning at 12 p.m. EST.

BUCKEYESNOW NCAA21: VIRTUAL WEEK TWO

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

If you haven't already seen it, check out our full game preview, which includes our video preview and some details on why Rutgers has struggled so much the last few years.

As you're watching the game, leave your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the story. The BuckeyesNow staff will be watching the game in real-time along with you. All you need to do is click the follow button in the top right hand corner of the page and you can join along.

Stay tuned after the game ... we will post a highlight package and recap from week two at 1:30 p.m EST. Later on this evening at 7:00 p.m., we will share our week two video reaction with you as the Buckeyes try to move to 2-0 on the season.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

