Ohio State Legend Slammed With Scathing Take After Landing Big NFL Contract

It certainly hasn't been an easy road for former Ohio State Buckeyes star Chase Young since making it to the NFL in 2020, as injuries have certainly made his career difficult.
The former No. 2 overall pick got off to a great start during his rookie campaign, racking up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with the Washington Commanders en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Since then, however, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Young, as he has amassed a grand total of just 14.5 sacks over the last four seasons.
But that did not stop Young from landing a three-year, $51 million contract from the New Orleans Saints this offseason, and Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has dubbed it one of the worst deals of free agency.
"The Saints are paying Young like he’s already rebounded. Like he’s a 10-sack edge-rusher capable of wreaking havoc on a weekly basis," Davenport wrote. "And while Young is still just 25, overpaying a player based on potential we haven’t really seen in years (at least not consistently) makes no sense for a Saints team with holes galore and too many bloated contracts already on the roster."
Young registered 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024, which certainly aren't eye-opening numbers. On the flip side, though, he totaled a career-high 21 quarterback hits, indicating that he was getting into opposing backfields somewhat regularly.
The Upper Marlboro, Md. native was a dominant force at Ohio State, rattling off 30.5 sacks in three seasons. Twenty-seven of those sacks came over his final two campaigns with the Buckeyes, including a 16.5-sack year in 2019.
Has he achieved those heights on the professional level? No, but there is no doubt that Young has shown flashes, and given the premium placed on edge rushers in the modern NFL, you can understand why New Orleans decided to hand him such a hefty contract. It's also important to keep in mind that only $33 million of Young's deal is guaranteed.
