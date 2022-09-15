Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Hopeful For Transition From Jack End To Leo In The Future

Ohio State sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer enlightened reporters on the responsibilities and functions of the “Jack” position during his media availability on Wednesday evening.

Sawyer specified the need for versatility and on-you-feet thinking while playing the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position, saying there is not a set spot to line up on each down.

“Depending on what the call goes kind of dictates that,” Sawyer said. “On some plays I got the freedom to do some other things, so just a little bit of both.”

Sawyer was asked if he was being put on a path by new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to play the “Leo” position rather than the “Jack.” Sawyer was both conservative and open with his answer, expressing enjoyment for his current position but also a desire to evolve to “Leo” in the future.

“I don’t know,” Sawyer said, “I’m just trying to get better every day and keep getting at the stuff I’m doing with the Jack spot. Hopefully down the road, we’ll see.”

A “Leo” is similar to a “Jack” in that they are both defensive ends by nature. However, the former is responsible for the weak side of the field as opposed to the strong side of the field like the latter.

A “Leo” is responsible for making plays against running backs and quarterbacks in the backfield, rather than holding their block to plug up rushing gaps like a one- or five-technique.

This is the first year Ohio State’s defense has operated under Knowles, who came from Oklahoma State this offseason, and brought a secondary-heavy scheme. Sawyer was complimentary of his teammates and the defense itself, saying he valued their ability to work together successfully regardless of position.

“I just like how we play as a unit,” Sawyer said. “Each play, we all know what we’re supposed to be doing – there’s no side conversations on why we’re doing this or why we’re doing that. We’re all just locked in, flying around and making plays.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman WR Kojo Antwi Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman Caden Curry Earning Playing Time At Defensive End

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo

Ohio State Walk-On RB T.C. Caffey Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Confident CB Denzel Burke Will Shake Sophomore Slump



-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Caleb Spinner on Twitter: @CalebSpinner

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!