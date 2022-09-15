Skip to main content

Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Hopeful For Transition From Jack End To Leo In The Future

The sophomore has seen his role change under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Ohio State sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer enlightened reporters on the responsibilities and functions of the “Jack” position during his media availability on Wednesday evening.

Sawyer specified the need for versatility and on-you-feet thinking while playing the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position, saying there is not a set spot to line up on each down.

“Depending on what the call goes kind of dictates that,” Sawyer said. “On some plays I got the freedom to do some other things, so just a little bit of both.”

Sawyer was asked if he was being put on a path by new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to play the “Leo” position rather than the “Jack.” Sawyer was both conservative and open with his answer, expressing enjoyment for his current position but also a desire to evolve to “Leo” in the future.

“I don’t know,” Sawyer said, “I’m just trying to get better every day and keep getting at the stuff I’m doing with the Jack spot. Hopefully down the road, we’ll see.”

A “Leo” is similar to a “Jack” in that they are both defensive ends by nature. However, the former is responsible for the weak side of the field as opposed to the strong side of the field like the latter.

A “Leo” is responsible for making plays against running backs and quarterbacks in the backfield, rather than holding their block to plug up rushing gaps like a one- or five-technique.

This is the first year Ohio State’s defense has operated under Knowles, who came from Oklahoma State this offseason, and brought a secondary-heavy scheme. Sawyer was complimentary of his teammates and the defense itself, saying he valued their ability to work together successfully regardless of position.

“I just like how we play as a unit,” Sawyer said. “Each play, we all know what we’re supposed to be doing – there’s no side conversations on why we’re doing this or why we’re doing that. We’re all just locked in, flying around and making plays.”

