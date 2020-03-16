BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State Secures Another Cornerback Verbal for '21

Bruce Hooley

The Big Ten and NCAA can impose whatever limits are prudent in the wake of a feared COVID-19 outbreak, but they cannot put the brakes on Ryan Day's recruiting success.

For the second day in a row Monday, Day acquired a verbal commitment from a defensive back to replenish the Buckeyes' secondary in 2021.

Cincinnati LaSalle three-star cornerback Devota Smith follows the Sunday commitment of St. Louis four-star J.K. Johnson in pledging for OSU.

Day and, more accurately, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, won Smith in a recruiting battle with Alabama, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

It would have been an upset if Coombs, a long-time Cincinnati high school head coach, former University of Cincinnati assistant and six-year Buckeyes assistant back in Columbus after two years with the Tennessee Titans, had lost out on a player Ohio State wanted from the Queen City.

Smith becomes the second LaSalle Lancer to commit to OSU, joining safety Jaylen Johnson, as a future Buckeye.

Linebackers coach Al Washington recruited Johnson away from his other finalists, Akron, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Indiana.

That's not typical competition for Ohio State in the recruiting realm, so it's same to say Day and his staff see something in Johnson and the three-star Smith that convinces them both will adapt and flourish in Columbus.

Smith is rated the nation's No. 32 cornerback by Rivals/247 Sports.

Coombs will have his work cut out for him building the OSU secondary in 2020 following the loss of three starters from a College Football Playoff participant and the off-season dismissal of expected starters Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spielman & Hooley: OSU Shuts Down Amid COVID-19 Concern

Students, athletes must vacate dorms, all athletic facilities closed

Bruce Hooley

Buckeyes Grab Cornerback Commitment Amid Restrictions

OSU gets 2021 four-star to help rebuild depleted secondary

Bruce Hooley

If No Spring Football, Which B1G East School Suffers Most?

COVID-19 fears may force coaches to prepare on the fly in the fall

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Answer at Running Back May Be Trey Sermon

Oklahoma transfer likely to get a look from Buckeyes in search of backfield depth

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Hopes for NCAA Do-Over

Buckeyes head coach wants alternatives to cancellation pursued

Bruce Hooley

AD Smith Favors Cancellation, but Spring Football on Hold

Gene Smith says Ohio State 'will see how this rolls' after April 6

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Prohibits All Team Activities Until April 6

Spring football practices across the conference will cease for three weeks

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Extra Eligibility up for Consideration

Cancellation of spring sports puts corrective measures on the table

Bruce Hooley

Big Ten Edict Cancels All Spring Sports In Conference

Games cancelled across the league in baseball, softball, track, all other sports

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Heads Home From Indy Amid Cancellations

Sports cancellations across nation including Big Ten Tournament

Bruce Hooley