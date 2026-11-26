When the NCAA Transfer Portal opens each season, most of the attention is on where some of college football's best Division I talents are headed.

And understandably so. After all, most of those players end up being program-changers; some even get the opportunity to take their talents to the next level of the sport eventually.

However, that doesn't mean programs, especially ones like Ohio State, can overlook players trying to make the jump from the lower levels of the college football scene, especially Division II.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, news broke that the Division II leader in passing yards, Augustana signal caller Gunnar Hensley, would be entering the Transfer Portal.

NEWS: Augustana QB Gunnar Hensley, the leader in passing yards in Division II, is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He has one year remaining, per an NCAA waiver he’s already received. He’s thrown for 4,095 yards and 35 TDs this year and 70 TDs and more than 8,000… pic.twitter.com/CDSoGhjUiE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2026

Hensley, with one year of eligibility remaining, dominated in the 2026 season.

He threw for a whopping 4,095 yards and 33 touchdowns, all while completing 66% of his passes. Incredibly enough, he averaged 341.3 passing yards per game, tacking on some decent mobility with his legs along the way.

Across 12 games played, he tossed for over 300 yards in all but two, eclipsing the 400-yard mark twice as well.

Posted on his own social media accounts, Hensley helped lead Augustana to Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships, all while being named the conference's 2026 player of the year. He also highlighted his leadership, being named a captain two times.

I will be entering the transfer portal January 2nd with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Thank you @AugieFB pic.twitter.com/abZdy5LOCF — Gunnar Hensley (@Gunnar_Hensley_) November 25, 2026

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Hensley Could Be a Big Ten Quarterback

Former Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss made the jump from DII to Power Four back in the 2025 season before getting an injury break and going on to have a really strong career at the highest level.

From what Hensley has shown at the Division II level, like Chambliss, he makes an intriguing case to receive legitimate looks from colleges all across the Division I landscape.

Whether the Buckeyes end up having any interest in pursuing Hensley remains to be seen, but regardless, his eventual destination will be worth monitoring, particularly if he lands at another Big Ten program.

Hensley will want to play, and there are certainly a number of schools in the conference that will be looking to re-up the quarterback position ahead of the 2027 season.

Illinois's Katin Houser is in his final season of eligibility, while Indiana, with Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson set to graduate, and USC, which will be without Jayden Maiava and Sam Huard, are both expected to be on the lookout for their next signal caller in the transfer portal.

USC has always loved a good passing quarterback, and someone like Hensley, who threw for such a high volume of yards this past year, could end up making sense.

Penn State is another interesting option, especially considering head coach Matt Campbell could be searching for an experienced transfer portal addition, too. Hensley already has three years of on-field experience under his belt.

Big-time NSIC QB expected to hit the transfer portal market this cycle. Augustana's Gunnar Hensley could generate some P4 interest, an interesting name to monitor. https://t.co/kOV39f0aiU — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) November 25, 2026

This is all not to say, though, that the Buckeyes couldn't at least consider Hensley, especially if Sayin's injury ends up being a long-term issue or isn't the same following surgery. Wherever he goes, though, he will want to be on the field Week 1, making the fit with Ohio State less likely at the time being.

As the winter months approach, expect Hensley to be closely monitored by some of college football's most exciting programs.