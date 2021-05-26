Ohio State To Release Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes This Summer

The Buckeyes are set to release a new Nike shoe ahead of the upcoming football season.

Ohio State is one of nearly two dozen schools that will release Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 shoes later this summer, a source told BuckeyesNow.

The shoes are predominantly black but feature a scarlet heel and eyelets, a reflective gray Nike Swoosh, gray eyestays and a white midsole. The Buckeyes’ primary logo is on the outer heel, as well, while the name of the shoe and “Ohio State Buckeyes” are on the opposing tongues.

Other schools set to release the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38s this summer include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, TCU, USC and Virginia, among others.

This marks the eighth straight year that Ohio State will release a new Nike shoe during the preseason, dating back to the Lunar TR1 Week Zero Collection in 2014. Like the Pegasus 36 and 37s before them, the Pegasus 38 will retail for $130 and hit stores in late August.

