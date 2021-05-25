Ohio State Announces Name, Image And Likeness Partnership With Opendorse

The partnership will help maximize endorsement value for Ohio State's student-athletes.

On Tuesday – just one day after Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani proposed legislation that will allow college athletes statewide to profit from their name image and likeness – Ohio State announced a partnership with Opendorse, a sports technology company based in Lincoln, Neb., that maximizes endorsement value for athletes.

The program, called “THE Platform,” will be administered by the Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute and will give student-athletes a custom assessment of their brand value and a roadmap of how to maximize it.

It also includes consultations with industry leaders and on-demand videos featuring experts in the fields of brand building, monetization and financial literacy.

“We went through an extensive review of the companies offering NIL services and are confident we will provide our student-athletes with cutting-edge technology and the resources to maximize their NIL earning potential,” Ohio State senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt said in a statement.

Ohio State student-athletes will participate in five educational sessions in June, including one led by marketing expert Jeremy Darlow.

They’ll also have the opportunity to work with the university’s center for innovation, which can assist in new company formation and the development of new products and services.

“The Opendorse program is going to provide a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to maximize their brand value and exposure," head football coach Ryan Day said. "With Columbus being the No. 1 city in America for job growth and Ohio State being No. 1 in social media presence across all platforms, we are excited to work with Opendorse.”

-----

-----

