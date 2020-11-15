Ohio State vs. Indiana is Top-10 Matchup

It wasn't the Top 10 showdown that most expected in the preseason, but the Ohio State Buckeyes host Indiana next weekend in a matchup between two of the country's 10 best teams.

Indiana is having pretty arguably their best season in program history and they've been rewarded by the national pollsters this week with a No. 9 ranking in the AP Poll. The Hoosiers are the No. 10 ranked team in the Coaches Poll.

Known far more often for being a college basketball power, the Buckeyes have rarely even see a ranked Indiana team, let alone a team ranked this high. The Hoosiers have never played Ohio State with a Top 10 ranking. The last time Ohio State played a ranked Indiana team was in 1990, when the teams played to a 27-27 tie. It was the last time Ohio State didn't beat the Hoosiers - the Buckeyes current win streak in the series is 24 straight games.

Despite being idle this week, the Buckeyes continue to hold on to the No. 3 spot in both polls. Indiana jumped 1 spot in the AP Poll after they buried Michigan State 24-0 on Saturday.

The other two Big Ten teams that earned national rankings this week were Wisconsin and Northwestern. Wisconsin pounded Michigan in the Big House 49-11 and the badgers earned a No. 10 ranking in the AP Poll. Northwestern, who is unbeaten this year at 4-0, is No. 19 in the AP after beating Purdue on Saturday. Wisconsin and Northwestern meet on Saturday.

-----

