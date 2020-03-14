Ohio State's Answer at Running Back May Be Trey Sermon

Trey Sermon has already scored a touchdown in a big win in Ohio Stadium, and a few more big wins may follow if he touches down in the Horseshoe again.

Sermon, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, led the Sooners in rushing and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the famous flag-plant game at Ohio Stadium in 2017.

Sermon announced on Twitter his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal and that will likely result in OSU rekindling a pursuit of him that dated to his high school career in Georgia.

Back then, Sermon was rated the No. 12 tailback in America, but he chose Oklahoma over Ohio State, probably because the Buckeyes had a commitment from J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins has now declared early for the NFL following a school-record 2,003-yard season, leaving the job to sophomore Master Teague.

Trouble is, Teague suffered an unspecified injury on the first day of spring practice and his availability for fall is unknown.

Ohio State has not disclosed the nature or severity of Teague's injury, but offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson referenced a six-week recovery when he discussed the matter before COVID-19 concerns closed down OSU spring practice until at least April 6.

The 6-0, 220-pound Sermon has rushed for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma.

He fell just short of 1,000 yards in 2018, gaining 947 yards and scoring 13 TDs.

Sermon suffered a season-ending knee injury against Iowa State on Nov. 11 to end his season with 385 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He had appeared to lose the starting job to sophomore Kennedy Brooks at the time of the injury.