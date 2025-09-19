Ranking college football's undefeated teams: Ohio State still No. 1
College football season is in full swing. As Week 4 of the regular season nears, these are the best unbeaten teams.
1. Ohio State (3-0)
The Ohio State Buckeyes have left little doubt through three weeks. The defense looks faster and more physical than last year, featuring returning star safety Caleb Downs. The offense shows balance between a steady run game and a passing game with some of the most dynamic threats in the country.
Jeremiah Smith currently ranks sixth in the nation in receiving yards, but is almost unanimously the best receiver in the nation.
Julian Sayin is among the most promising QB’s in the country. Three weeks into his college career the true freshman is averaging more than 11 yards per completion, throwing at 78.9%, and managing the game when he needs to. Overall, with the statement win against the Longhorns to open the season, there is not a team with more talent or a greater resume through three weeks.
2. Penn State (3-0)
The Nittany Lions have been impressive through three games, but the schedule has given them no tests. The defense is still among the most disruptive in the country. Until they play Oregon, and then eventually Ohio State, we won’t truly know what they are made of.
The offense is what’s most intriguing here. Yet to play a Power 5 team, it is hard to tell, but this receiving core is drastically improved. Trebor Peña is someone looking to have a monster year in Happy Valley. The Syracuse transfer played a huge role in their successful season last year. On top of that they return QB Drew Allar and RB Kaytron Allen. Improved receivers could be the difference in big games, last year’s Orange Bowl is a testament to that.
Allar will be the determining factor for this squad, and through three weeks he does not look like the guy who will bring a national title to Happy Valley. There is a lot of season left for him to start looking like the guy that James Franklin hopes he is.
3. Oregon (3-0)
Oregon is in the same boat as Penn State, while they have looked absolutely amazing, they haven’t been tested. Dante Moore could be the real deal, he has been one of the most efficient passers in the country (78% completion rate, 657 yards). They belong under Penn State for a couple reasons, one being the run game. Oregon, even in massive blowouts, has not been consistently able to move the ball on the ground.
They do have explosive big play threats like Malik Benson and Dakorien Moore, but it is yet to be seen if that will be enough in tight games. Defense could also be an issue against better opponents, but it is hard to say when they have faced Montana State, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern. With that being said, between Oregon and Penn State it is a tight race for the number two spot.
4. Miami (3-0)
The Hurricanes slot in the top five after a hot start. QB Carson Beck looks like a Heisman candidate so far. They killed the magical run the USF was on and beat Notre Dame Week 1. Beck is looking improved from his time at Georgia already, but it is yet to be seen if this Miami team has the talent Georgia had. The defensive line of Miami sparks fear in the opponents and was the reason they beat Notre Dame week one.
The Achilles heel could be the receivers but so far freshman Malachi Toney has come out of nowhere as somewhat of a gadget guy threat. With the best defensive line in the country and a top QB, this Hurricane team is sitting pretty in what could be a tumultuous but easy ACC this year.
5. Texas A&M (3-0)
Texas A&M could be a playoff team when it is all said and done. Talent wise, Super Mario (Mario Craver) is a star. Mario has put up more than 400 years through three weeks, with 4 touchdowns sprinkled on top.
The Aggies do not have the talent that the four teams listed above it do, but if QB Marcel Reed continues to improve throughout the year and WR Mario Craver can keep it up they could take on anybody. The only concern is the defense being strong enough to keep them in games. Their gutsy win over Notre Dame gives good reason to have them at the 5 slot.