SI’s Top 75 NFL Draft Prospects for 2027: Pass Rushers and QBs Dominate Our List

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has clearly been the best player in college football this season and is well on his way to capturing the Heisman Trophy.

However, the 2027 NFL draft could offer a unique way of putting into context how special Smith has become. There’s a strong chance a quarterback-needy team lands the No. 1 pick and says no thanks to immediately addressing that need because Smith is simply too good to pass up.

It will be an impressive feat if Smith becomes the first receiver taken No. 1 in a draft in 31 years, but it will say a lot more if he does so in this class, which is expected to be loaded at quarterback .

To no one’s surprise, Smith will be the first player listed on my second NFL draft big board, which has expanded from 50 to 75 players.

The first quarter of the college football season has told us plenty about the NFL’s future star players, including that Arch Manning and Dante Moore might not be the top two quarterbacks in this class.

With that, let’s get to the second big board.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Smith is the consensus top prospect at any position, and that likely won’t change from now until April. He also has a chance to be the first wide receiver taken No. 1 in a draft since the Jets opened with Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Smith is a menace downfield with rare size and speed and has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones. The 6'3", 223-pound Smith has 44 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

2. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Moore has the necessary size and athleticism to be a shutdown outside corner in the pros. The 6'2", 197-pound Moore has tremendous potential, but he also has a safe floor, which could vault him over the top edge rushers to become the first defender selected. All eyes will be on what Moore does against Miami’s Malachi Toney in their Nov. 7 showdown in South Bend.

3. Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

Some scouts have concerns about Simmons’s lack of size at 6'3", 246 pounds, but that hasn’t been an issue for him against top competition. As a consistent disruptor, Simmons could overtake Dylan Stewart as the top edge rusher in the class. Last month, Simmons exploded for 5.5 sacks against Tennessee and has 7.5 on the season. Simmons has the makings of a polished starter from Day 1 at the next level because of his relentless motor and athleticism.

4. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Echoles made it clear he’s a top-five defender in this class after his dominant performance in the win over LSU. Echoles’s versatility fits today’s NFL, which needs well-rounded interior defenders who can stop the run and provide plenty of pass-rushing help. He’s still a work in progress at bringing down quarterbacks (only a half-sack this season), but he’s a 6'3", 309-pound defensive enforcer with plenty of upside.

5. Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

Stewart put into question whether a team should invest a top-five pick in him after South Carolina and the SEC suspended him one game for arguing with coaches on the sideline and throwing a punch at an Alabama player. The SEC ruling characterized the punishment as a one-game suspension for “egregious contact.” To make matters worse, Stewart missed the first two games of the season with a back injury and hasn’t shown that he can deliver consistent production (only 4.5 sacks last season). He has ideal size at 6'5", 245 pounds and possesses elite athleticism, which might be enough for a team to roll the dice on him. However, he’s a risky project, and some teams might pass on him after the concerning start to the season.

6. Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Becker has been the breakout star of this young college football season. Initially, I was hesitant to go all in on Becker despite all the positive intel I received on him before the season. I needed to see it again after his sensational playoff performances that came out of nowhere last season. After the first quarter of the season, I’m completely sold on the 6'4", 209-pound Becker, who can do it all with his high-level route running and reliable hands. We also don’t need to worry about Indiana’s lack of competition so far because Becker already flourished in last year’s College Football Playoff. He has 27 catches for 477 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

7. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

It’s gotten to the point where many might view this ranking as too high for the inconsistent Manning. The 6'4", 222-pound Manning is still displaying sloppy throwing mechanics, but I can’t get over his second-half performance in the win over Ohio State. Also, let’s not forget that Manning also had a slow start last year before picking it up in the back half of the schedule. NFL teams won’t overlook Manning’s upside over a few up-and-down performances this season. He has completed 63.5% of his passes for 862 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

8. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby plays with composure and has the elite strength to keep edge rushers at bay. He has given Manning plenty of time to operate, and he’s the kind of tackle prospect that teams would move up for in the draft. He’s 6'7", 325 pounds with the beneficial length to give his opponents plenty of fits. He might be the best tackle prospect since Joe Alt in 2024.

9. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The dynamic 6'3", 204-pound Coleman hasn’t disappointed in his new surroundings in Austin. The Auburn transfer quickly became a friendly target for Manning thanks to his expansive route tree and sizable catch radius. However, he has had some quiet stretches as well, partly because he struggles against physical defenders. He has 12 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is completing 84% of his pass attempts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Mensah received rave reviews from his new coaches and teammates after displaying pinpoint accuracy in the spring. The Duke transfer has not disappointed, guiding Miami to a 5–0 start and 49.6 points per game. Mensah has been the perfect point guard in this loaded offense. The 6'3", 205-pound signal-caller has completed 84.2% of his passes for 1,438 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. Mensah has shot up big boards, but he still needs to prove it against better competition. He likely won’t be truly tested until he faces Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

11. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

There’s a good chance Oregon will have the top tight end selected in back-to-back drafts. Johnson appears to have more pass-catching upside than Kenyon Sadiq, who went No. 16 to the Jets in April. Johnson has the size to be a three-down playmaker, but he needs to improve as a blocker. Regardless, the 6'5", 257-pound Johnson is a matchup nightmare, and his high upside was on full display in a 119-yard performance against USC on Sept. 26.

12. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The draft’s best tackle debate is a fierce one between Seaton and Goosby. Seaton, a 6'5", 307-pound agile lineman, hit the ground running with his new team after shutting down Clemson’s Will Heldt in the season opener. He played 22 games at Colorado the past two seasons, but he looks better with the Tigers after shedding nearly 20 pounds. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Seaton eventually surpasses Goosby on this big board.

13. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Moore has had a rough start to the season. He struggled against Boise State and Oklahoma State and now his status is up in the air after sustaining a concussion against USC. There’s also the possibility of him losing his job if Dylan Raiola continues to flourish in his absence. Still, the 6'3", 206-pound Moore has an impressive overall résumé as an excellent pocket passer. He’ll need to improve under pressure, but there’s plenty of upside that NFL teams won’t ignore.

14. Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Chambliss’s decision to return for a sixth collegiate season could pay substantial dividends in April. Suddenly, his age (24) and lack of size (6'0", 205 pounds) aren’t a big deal because of his knack for extending plays. He thrives in big moments and has shown he has plenty of arm strength. As we know, being the best quarterback in college football doesn’t necessarily mean that player will go on to be a star in the NFL. Still, it’s time we start viewing the ultra-confident Chambliss as a top-15 prospect. He might have been a Day 3 pick had he declared in April, but his draft stock has skyrocketed during the first month of the season. He has completed 70.8% of his passes for 1,222 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 28 scrambles for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

15. KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Duff is one of my favorite draft-eligible prospects. He uses his 6'6", 225-pound frame to his advantage , often coming down with contested catches. But he’s more than your typical big-body perimeter playmaker. He has been unstoppable on slant routes as his route running has improved. Maybe I’m too high on Duff, but expect him to keep moving up big boards in the coming months. NFL teams don’t wait on receivers with this kind of size and skill set. Duff has 33 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

16. Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

I got some pushback after making Baugh my top running back on my initial big board partly because he lacked “home run” speed. Well, that’s no longer an issue given the number of explosive runs he has generated in the first quarter of the college season. With all the highlight plays, many have taken notice of Baugh’s versatility as a powerful runner between the tackles and sneaky athleticism in open space. ( He has a filthy juke move .) The 6'1", 225-pound bellcow leans on his vision and patience, which is reminiscent of what Le’Veon Bell did in his prime with the Steelers. He has 95 carries for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns.

17. Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Hampton gives wide receivers fits with his size (6'2", 205 pounds) and physicality. His feisty style gets him in trouble at times, but the trait also led to 11 pass breakups and one interception in 2025. He’s in the midst of another standout season and went toe to toe with Miami sophomore star receiver Malachi Toney, who had only five catches for 40 yards against Clemson.

18. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Lauck is an excellent pass protector thanks to his elite upper-body strength, savvy hand movement and tenacity on the field. But the 6'5", 315-pound Lauck will need to improve as a run blocker. He has been better in that area in his second season as a full-time starter.

19. Yhonzae Pierre, edge, Alabama

There’s a noticeable drop-off at edge rusher after Stewart and Simmons, but I’m willing to bet a handful of teams will be enamored with Pierre’s athleticism and 6'3", 251-pound frame. He might have been a first-round pick in 2026 had he declared for the draft, but he now has a chance to be a surefire Day 1 pick with a strong senior season. Pierre has 1.5 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.

20. Greg Johnson, OL, Minnesota

At least one interior offensive lineman usually lands in the top 16 of the first round. Most NFL evaluators believe that player will be Johnson, the massive 6'6", 325-pounder who has played guard and center this season. He’s a polished blocker in the pass and run game thanks to his length and superior strength. Interior guards are always in need, especially ones that look like Day 1 starters such as Johnson.

21. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Marsh has taken somewhat of a back seat due to Becker’s breakout campaign, but he has gained plenty of points for his unselfishness as a blocker. And teams haven’t forgotten about his size and skills to be a dangerous perimeter receiver. After starting his collegiate career at Michigan State, the 6'3", 213-pound Marsh has expanded his skill set playing for a team that prides itself on physicality. He has 23 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns, including a 120-yard performance against Rutgers last week.

22. KJ Bolden, safety, Georgia

It’s difficult to assume a safety will go in the first round because NFL teams rarely reach for players at the position. Still, the 6'0", 195-pound Bolden could be a Day 1 lock thanks to his coverage skills and athleticism to play closer to the line of scrimmage. He can be a useful chess piece for an NFL defensive coordinator. He has 13 total tackles and one interception.

23. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Quietly, Carr has had a productive season, though he has been overshadowed by the fast starts from Mensah and Chambliss. It seems everyone is waiting for Notre Dame to play Miami on Nov. 7 to get a better read on the 6'2", 215-pound signal-caller. Still, Carr has a safe floor as an accurate passer who makes smart decisions from the pocket. Perhaps he’ll get a good test from the Oct. 17 road game at BYU. Carr has completed 71.0% of his passes for 1,197 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception.

24. Kade Pieper, G, Iowa

The 6'4", 290-pound Pieper has an impressive mean streak that aids him in the running game. His strength and high motor make him a safe bet to be a reliable starter for many years to come. He may also offer some positional flexibility after Iowa strongly considered putting Pieper at center before Cael Winter did enough to prevent the shuffling.

25. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

The social media spotlight found Cole after he displayed high-end sideline-to-sideline speed against Oklahoma last month. He’s a ferocious downhill playmaker with great instincts. The 6'3", 234-pound Cole seems to make game-changing plays consistently against top competition. He has 22 total tackles, five for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

26. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker could still return for another collegiate season, but that’s not a given considering the amount of NFL attention he gained after his stellar performance (317 passing yards, two TDs) in the upset win over Oregon. Mestemaker outplayed Dante Moore and displayed playmaking tendencies resembling Josh Allen’s game. He’s not as big as Allen at 6'3", 215 pounds, but he has plenty of mobility and a rocket arm to connect on downfield shots frequently. He is erratic at times, which is why it could be good for the redshirt sophomore to return for another season, but he might want to strike while the iron is hot. He has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,271 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

27. Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

It hasn’t been the prolific season many expected from Green while playing for coach Lane Kiffin and catching passes from Sam Leavitt. Green has been sidelined since the loss to Ole Miss with a knee injury, and he and Leavitt didn’t have much chemistry, with Leavitt struggling to protect the ball. Still, scouts are enamored with his freakish athleticism and his 6'7", 244-pound frame. Green’s basketball background also has helped him come down with many contested catches.

28. A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Not many players of Washington’s stature can explode the way he does once the ball is snapped. The 6'3", 319-pounder knows how to give opposing offensive linemen problems with elite power and burst. He has plenty of experience, appearing in 41 games since arriving at Oregon in 2023. But he needs to finish more consistently, considering he has only 1.5 sacks in his collegiate career.

29. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

It was evident that Ole Miss’s offense wasn’t the same without Lacy, who missed the loss against Florida due to a shoulder injury. However, it was a missed opportunity for the 5'11", 205-pound back to show he’s on the same level as Baugh. Perhaps he’s not as versatile as the Gator, but Lacy has enticing speed and consistently moves the chains, possessing an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

30. Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Robinson can hold his own on the outside against the nation’s top receivers. He welcomes man-to-man coverage and often leans on his physicality. However, his aggressive tactics sometimes get him in trouble. The 6'0", 180-pound Robinson had four interceptions last season and has one this season, along with four passes defensed.

31. Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

The 6'3", 300-pound Moten considered entering the 2026 draft, but decided to stay for a second season as a starter. He told reporters his conditioning is better heading into this season, which could create more opportunities to chase down quarterbacks as the season continues—he has just one sack so far. Moten was sidelined for a game due to injury before returning last week against Clemson.

32. Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The 6'4", 196-pound Jones has the kind of size that frustrates receivers and forces quarterbacks to shy away from his side of the field. Due to his elite size, he has been compared to Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. Last season, Jones had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He’s still searching for his first interception in 2026.

33. Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Alexander shot up draft boards after recording a pair of 62-yard touchdowns in the season opener against Louisville. He’s small at 6'0", 180 pounds, but makes up for it with his game-changing speed. Several teams will line up to get that kind of blazing speed. He has 27 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns this season.

34. Brauntae Johnson, safety, Notre Dame

Johnson hasn’t played since the season opener against Wisconsin due to a foot injury, but he should be back later this season. At 6'2", 200 pounds, Johnson has the size and versatility NFL teams covet for safeties. He needs to be a better playmaker around the line of scrimmage, but he’s excellent in coverage and capable of playing slot cornerback.

35. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Brown has been disappointing through the first quarter of the season. He continues to struggle against the pass, but he’s an impressive sideline-to-sideline playmaker with power and size (6'2", 234 pounds). He has 40 tackles and one sack.

36. Justin Scott, DT, Miami

Last year, Miami was loaded with edge rushers. Now there’s a chance the Hurricanes have a pair of interior defenders go high in the draft. The 6'4", 303-pound Scott is a ferocious run stopper, but he’ll need to improve as a pass rusher to become a first-round prospect. Scott has no sacks this season and only two in his two-plus seasons at Miami.

37. Kingston Lopa, S, Cal

Perhaps no draft-eligible prospect shot up as much as Lopa did in September. Scouts are constantly visiting Cal to ask about Lopa and how he recorded five interceptions in the first three games of the season. The 6'5", 210-pound safety could hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the Ducks' win over USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

38. Dylan Raiola, QB, Oregon

I had a tough time finding a spot for Raiola on this list. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Moore returns sooner than later and Raiola, the Nebraska transfer, goes back to setting his sights on the 2028 draft. But the 6'3", 232-pound Raiola was excellent while filling in for Moore, who left in the second quarter against USC. Raiola can make all the NFL-level throws.

39. Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Coleman-Williams didn’t have the stellar sophomore season many expected, but he’s still an enticing prospect, a yards-after-catch dynamo and a dangerous downfield threat. The 6'0" wideout now weighs 175 pounds after adding 15 pounds in the offseason, and so far, that has helped him in his junior year, as he is averaging 18.8 yards per reception. Drops can still be an issue at times, though.

40. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone’s high upside has been noticeable since he arrived at Oklahoma as a freshman, but the flashes aren’t enough to excuse the limited production on the field, especially this season. While he passes the eye test (6'3", 312 pounds), he’ll need to generate better numbers as the season progresses. He has only 14 tackles and a half-sack.

41. Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Not many cornerbacks can backpedal like the 6'0", 196-pound Brown. He’s a smooth defender who doesn’t waste steps and relies more on technique than taking chances. Still, he knows how to find the ball after scoring two defensive touchdowns last season. In 2026, he has 12 total tackles, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.

42. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Perhaps Maiava should have dropped more than he did from my initial big board ( he was No. 37 ) because he often leaves you wanting more, especially in the games against Oregon and Washington. Still, I can’t overlook how much he’s needed to give his team a chance to compete week to week. He can shoot his way back into games with high-level accuracy and has the ideal size for the position at 6'4", 230 pounds. Some NFL evaluators might credit Maiava for constantly battling for a team with flaws on both sides of the ball. Maiava has completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,744 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

43. Anthonie Knapp, OL, Notre Dame

After two years as a starter at left tackle, Knapp has flourished at left guard this season. Knapp is a polished pass protector with plenty of experience, playing in 32 games over the past two-plus seasons. It might help his draft stock if he shows NFL teams he can be trusted at multiple positions.

44. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

The player known as KVA quickly regained his top form after tearing his ACL in November. He’s a fast playmaker with a nose for the ball. Scouts are intrigued by Viliamu-Asa’s 6'3", 234-pound frame and want to see more of him in 2026. He has 13 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, and one interception.

45. Devan Thompkins, edge, Alabama

This ranking might be too low for Thompkins after his dominant start this season. He has been all over the field, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. The 6'5", 300-pound Thompkins has feasted playing next to Pierre.

46. Boubacar Traore, edge, Notre Dame

Traore has the attention of NFL scouts due to his strength, versatility and enticing size at 6'5", 253 pounds. He has a safe floor as a consistent playmaker, but scouts will want to see a higher ceiling in 2026. He has 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

47. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith is a terrific pass protector with exceptional footwork. However, there’s some concern about his lack of arm length (33¼ inches), which could force him to move to the inside at the pro level. The 6'5", 313-pound Smith protected Fernando Mendoza’s blindside last season and is now doing the same for Josh Hoover.

48. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

If McDonald can turn his coverage skills into an elite trait, he could become a Day 2 pick. Still, it would go a long way if he could do more than be a reliable center fielder. He also has impressive size for a safety at 6'2", 194 pounds. He has 26 total tackles, including two for a loss.

49. Teitum Tuioti, edge, Oregon

I expected to see a little more from the Oregon edge rusher this season. Still, it’s hard to overlook Tuioti’s size (6'3", 263 pounds) and his high motor. Yet those traits haven’t helped Tuioti produce more on the field, recording only one sack in four games. Last season, Tuioti had 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

50. Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon

Uiagalelei started his collegiate career as a tight end and edge rusher, but his coaches quickly realized that he had a brighter future on the defensive side. The 6'5", 270-pound Uiagalelei excels at setting the edge and consistently winning his matchups in passing situations. He has three sacks this season and 21.5 total in his three-plus seasons.

51. Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

The 6'1", 222-pound Biles played three seasons with Pitt before landing in Texas. He produced plenty there, recording 101 tackles, including 17 for loss, with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions during a dominant 2025 season. He has been just as good in Austin, recording two interceptions and one forced fumble.

52. Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

McClain has been a productive field general for the Buckeyes the past two-plus seasons. Despite his lack of size (6'0", 203 pounds), he seems to be in the right place at all times due to his athleticism and physicality. He has 20 total tackles and two interceptions.

53. Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Scouts could be split on whether Green would be a better tackle or guard at the NFL level. The 6'5", 324-pound Green played left guard in his first two seasons, including his first year at Oklahoma, before moving to left tackle last season. He appears to be a lot more comfortable playing on the outside.

54. Quincy Rhodes Jr., edge, Arkansas

The 6'6", 273-pound Rhodes has the kind of size and athleticism that teams generally bet on during Day 2 of the draft. He’s off to a fast start with two sacks. Last season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble. If he adds more to his toolbox, he may generate first-round attention.

55. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State

Robinson can take over games thanks to his massive catch radius, standing at 6'6", 230 pounds. He was a matchup nightmare in his 135-yard performance against Alabama earlier this season. Overall, the USC transfer has 15 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

56. Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

Reynolds’s decision to follow former Penn State coach James Franklin to Virginia Tech has paid off, as he has been one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the nation. The 6'4", 250-pound Reynolds has 37 catches for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

57. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., edge, Ohio State

It was a bit surprising Jackson didn’t declare for the draft in April. But it says a lot that he can lead a defense that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Jackson was a game-wrecker in the victory over Iowa last week, and the 6'6", 263-pound edge rusher has three sacks this season.

58. Bear Alexander, DT, Oregon

Alexander captured my attention with how often he was in the backfield against USC last month. His size (6'3", 316 pounds) suggests he should be a nose tackle, but he offers plenty of pass rush ability from the interior position. He has two sacks on the year.

59. Reed Harris, WR, ASU

Harris has been one of the most impactful transfer portal players in the country this season. The Boston College transfer is a friendly target with his reliable hands and massive frame at 6'5", 220 pounds. He has 26 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns with the Sun Devils.

60. Will Heldt, edge, Clemson

It hasn’t been the best season for Heldt, with a few quiet performances against LSU and Miami, but there’s no denying his strength makes him a difference-maker on the edge. The 6'6", 260-pound edge rusher has an impressive bull rush to win matchups consistently. He has 17 total tackles and four sacks.

61. Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

I’m not sure Iamaleava will enter the draft this season, but he might be, considering UCLA’s 4–0 start. He’s not close to being a finished product, but scouts are enamored with his upside as a dual-threat quarterback. The 6'5", 215-pound signal-caller has completed 62.6% of his passes for 820 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 35 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown.

62. Clev Lubin, edge, Louisville

Lubin lacks size at 6'3", 260 pounds, but his high motor helps him get around blockers. He has been a consistent playmaker, going back to his days at Coastal Carolina. He has 29 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks in two-plus seasons.

63. Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami

Fletcher was instrumental in Miami’s run to the national championship game last season, saving his best performances for when it mattered most. However, he’s off to a slow start partly because Miami has gone heavy in the passing game. The bruising 6'2", 225-pound back has 52 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin has the No. 1 draft prospect to throw the football, and he's taken advantage, completing 72.5% of his pass attempts with 13 touchdowns and only one pick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

64. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin has improved steadily since the loss to Texas. He was lights-out against Iowa, passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, it helps to have Smith as a No. 1 target, but Sayin has done his part. The 6'1", 214-pound signal-caller has completed 72.5% of his passes for 1,530 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception.

65. Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

The Wake Forest transfer has flourished on the right side of the Longhorns’ offensive line. He’s a polished blocker in both the pass and running games. He is 6'6", 317 pounds and has played in 32 games over three-plus seasons.

66. Romanas “OJ” Frederique Jr., CB, Miami

Frederique is an aggressive corner who excels in man-to-man defense. He is 6'0", 185 pounds and has plenty of experience after helping the Hurricanes advance to the national title game last season. However, he hasn’t played since the season opener against Stanford due to a shoulder injury.

67. Samson Okunlola, OT, Miami

This ranking may be too low given how well Okunlola has played during the first month of the season. He’s a polished pass protector who has given Mensah plenty of time to operate in the pocket. The 6'6", 330-pound left tackle has appeared in 33 games in three-plus seasons.

68. Jamari Sharpe, CB, Indiana

Sharpe is a reliable corner, playing in 44 games in four-plus seasons with the Hoosiers. But the 6'1", 188-pound Sharpe likely returned to college for this season to improve his man-to-man coverage skills. He has been much better when playing zone defense.

69. Princewill Umanmielen, edge, LSU

Umanmielen has done the heavy lifting on LSU’s defensive front. The Ole Miss transfer already has eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss through five games. The 6'4", 244-pound edge rusher is the younger brother of Panthers second-year edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

70. Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Simmons drew NFL scouts’ attention last week after his impressive performance in Missouri’s win over Florida. He’s a left-handed signal-caller with plenty of zip on his throws. Simmons, who’s 6'4" and 220 pounds, lost his job last year to Chambliss at Ole Miss, but landed in an ideal spot with Missouri. He has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,287 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

71. LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Unfortunately, Martin sustained an ankle injury early against TCU last Saturday. He was moving up draft boards given how instrumental he has been in the Cougars opening the year 4–0. The 6'2", 225-pound back has 44 carries for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

72. Omarion Miller, WR, ASU

It has been a slow start for the Colorado transfer (25 catches, 234 yards, 2 TDs), but NFL scouts are intrigued by Miller’s skill set. He’s a smooth route runner with reliable hands and possesses enough size (6'2", 215 pounds) to make plays on the perimeter. Yet he has been the No. 2 option behind Reed Harris, ASU’s other notable transfer portal player.

73. PJ Williams, OT, SMU

Williams is a sturdy 6'5", 306-pound lineman with plenty of game experience (43 games). He started his collegiate career at Texas A&M before arriving at SMU in 2023. NFL teams usually bet on tackles like this who are polished in various aspects of the blocking game.

74. Jide Abasiri, edge, USC

It’s hard to miss the 6'5", 280-pound Abasiri on the Trojans’ defensive front; he gave Oregon and Washington fits in his past two outings. He has 16 total tackles and one sack.

75. Dezz Ricks, CB, Texas A&M

Ricks’s name will come up more as we get closer to the scouting combine. He has elite athleticism and plenty of length (6'1", 193 pounds) to give wideouts problems on the outside. Quarterbacks have avoided his side of the field this season.