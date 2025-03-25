Ryan Day Opens Up About Ohio State Buckeyes' White House Visit
After defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024-25 National Championship, the celebration party continues for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Even thought the program recently began their spring practices, they still have one more destination on their celebration tour: the White House. Head coach Ryan Day discussed how much of an honor it is that him and his team will visit the White House in a press conference this week.
"Yeah, it's an honor to be invited," said Day during the press conference. "We were formally invited, and you know it's customary. I remember growing up and watching the National Championship teams go to the White House. I always looked at that like 'man, what an honor that would be', so it's part of the celebration of our team."
Day also confirmed that the Buckeyes are set to make their visit to the White House on Apr 14.
Ohio State's path to a National Championship was unlike any other in 2024. After finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record with losses to Oregon and Michigan, the Buckeyes made it into the first-ever 12 team College Football Playoff format as the No. 8 seed. Despite their brutal positioning in the bracket, Day and his squad managed to win three-straight games against Tennessee, Oregon and Texas to play Notre Dame in the National Championship.
In their final game of the season, Ohio State continued their success throughout the CFP and secured another National Title, 34-23. Quarterback Will Howard led the charge on offense, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Quinshon Judkins tallied three total touchdowns. On defense, veteran defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau finished his remarkable career at Ohio State with two tackles for losses and one sack.
