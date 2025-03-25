Ohio State RB Discloses Major Revelation on Transfer Portal Decision
Back in December, Sam Williams-Dixon thought he was done with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Sitting in a loaded running back room, the youngster wasn't getting any opportunities.
As a result, Williams-Dixon entered the transfer portal, but then, he had an epiphany and realized that he wanted to stay at Ohio State all along.
“It was just me listening to the wrong people, for real,” Williams-Dixon told reporters. “I had to take care of my life. I didn’t have control of it, now I’ve got control of it and I’m doing my own thing.
Williams-Dixon played in four games during his freshman campaign with the Buckeyes, carrying the ball seven times for 53 yards. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson did the heavy lifting for Ohio State's rushing attack in 2024, with James Peoples serving as the No. 3 back.
But now, with Judkins and Henderson gone, Williams-Dixon has the chance to actually make his mark.
“I feel like I do have to be a leader," Williams-Dixon said. "I'm one of the oldest people in the room, so I got to be that person."
The Pickerington, Oh. native still probably won't get a ton of playing time next season, as Peoples is slated to be the No. 1 back, and Ohio State nabbed former West Virginia Mountaineers halfback C.J. Donaldson via the transfer portal.
However, Williams-Dixon certainly won't buried as far down the depth chart as he was this past year, and who knows? Some touches could be waiting for him.
“Personally, I think I can definitely make an impact," he added. “I can definitely get on the field, prove to myself that I can do this.”
We'll see if Williams-Dixon can emerge next fall.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
