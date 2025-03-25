Oregon Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Rose Bowl Loss to Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes were nothing short of a buzzsaw in the College Football Playoff, and the Oregon Ducks found that out the hard way during the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State hammered Oregon by a score of 41-21 back on New Year's Day, getting out to a stunning 34-0 lead at one point. And keep in mind: the Ducks actually handed the Buckeyes one of their two losses during the regular season.
It was a rather shocking development, considering that just about everyone expected the rematch to be a close game. Nevertheless, Ohio State made short work of Oregon, leaving Ducks head coach Dan Lanning searching for answers.
With spring practice now in full swing, Lanning opened up about his team's loss to the Buckeyes, and the only thing he would really say is that Oregon learned from it.
“Life is all about experiences, right? I don’t think you pick one experience. I think life is all about experiences," Lanning told reporters. "Every day we walk out here, we learn, we grow – and you have to learn from wins, and you have to learn from losses. We certainly learned from that one, but this is a new season, too."
The Ducks had actually been undefeated heading into their Rose Bowl matchup with Ohio State and were the No. 1-ranked team in the country. But clearly, the Buckeyes were the better ballclub, steamrolling Oregon en route to eventually winning a national championship.
Lanning's group will definitely be back in 2025 and will once again present a challenge for Ohio State, so this appears to be a budding fierce rivalry.
