Ohio State Star Predicted to Land with Top-Tier Super Bowl Contender
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted what was probably the best receiving corps in college football this past season, and Emeka Egbuka was a huge part of that.
Now, Egbuka is heading into the NFL Draft, and he is widely viewed as one of the very best pass-catchers in the class.
While Egbuka's draft position tends to vacillate, the general consensus is that he will either be a late first-round pick or and early second-rounder, and Pro Football Network recently had the star wide out going to the Washington Commanders with the 29th overall pick in a mock draft.
"Emeka Egbuka is a sturdy, reliable receiver with good hands and quick lateral movements as both a route runner and a ball carrier," PFN's Jacob Infante wrote. "Don’t let the hype around his past and current Buckeye teammates fool you; Egbuka’s tape looks the part of a future NFL starting wide receiver."
The Commanders already have a former Ohio State receiver leading their depth chart in Terry McLaurin, not to mention another ex-Buckeyes star in Noah Brown. Why not add Egbuka into the mix to complete the trio?
Washington was one of the NFL's most exciting teams in 2024, winning 12 games thanks to a brilliant showing from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
You would think the Commanders will prioritize getting Daniels some more weapons next month, and Egbuka will be one of the best ones available.
The 22-year-old hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season and registered a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns in Columbus.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Gets Blunt on QB Competition
MORE: Ohio State Transfer Makes Bold Declaration on Buckeyes Coach
MORE: Ohio State RB Recruit Makes Big Announcement on Upcoming Commitment
MORE: REPORT: Ohio State Star Visits With Rising Contender Before NFL Draft
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes are 'Favorite' to Land Top DB Recruit