With just two regular-season games remaining, Ohio State still has a chance to salvage its postseason hopes. But after a turbulent stretch that included back-to-back losses, the Buckeyes have little room for error.

As Ohio State prepares to face Nebraska on Saturday, Ryan Day outlined where his team stands in the playoff race, the challenges awaiting his freshman quarterback and the progress being made along the offensive line.

The Playoff Picture Isn't Completely Closed

After climbing to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State has renewed motivation heading into its final two regular-season games.

“We need help, but we know there is a chance. And so, that's it. That's exactly our mindset,” Day said.

Not only does Ohio State need to win its final two games, but it also needs some teams ranked ahead of it to lose. Losses from Oregon (No. 13), Texas Tech (No. 12), Wake Forest (No. 11), BYU (No. 10) and Tennessee (No. 9) would be particularly impactful.

But Day knows winning alone may not be enough to impress the selection committee. How the Buckeyes perform in all three phases of the game is crucial.

“My message to the team is, yeah, we gotta win the two games. That's the most important thing. But also, the committee and people, they're watching everything. They're watching offense, they're watching defense, they're watching special teams. So everything we do matters,” he said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Luke Fahey Faces Another Test on the Road

After earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Northwestern—where Fahey threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, completing 21 of 32 passes—he’ll remain at quarterback against the Cornhuskers.

Although Fahey continues to earn praise from Day for the way he's adjusted, he'll have his work cut out for him against Nebraska. Despite winning just three conference games, Nebraska still presents a challenging defensive matchup.

“They do a great job on third down. I think they're top 15 in the country in sacks. This is going to be a big challenge on the road,” Day said.

Ohio State Is Settling Its Offensive Line

With Nebraska's pass rush presenting another challenge for Fahey, Ohio State's offensive line will need to build on its improved performance against Northwestern. It’s been riddled with injuries and illness all season, but things are trending in the right direction.

Day said the offensive line is nearing full strength and confirmed Luke Montgomery will be available against Nebraska.

Captain Austin Siereveld, who missed a handful of games this season, is settling back into his role at left tackle for the remainder of the season.

“He has moved around a lot,” Day said. “I think we owe it to him to keep him here at left tackle. And that's what we're going to do.”