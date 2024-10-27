Several Stars Emerge In Poor Ohio State Performance Versus Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes were nothing short of disappointing versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Despite an awful offensive performance, the defense played well and the Buckeyes ended up escaping a potential upset at home.
Here were the players to increase their stock in the 21-17 win and the players whose stock went down.
Stock Up - Carnell Tate
Coming into the season, the talk in the wide receiver room was about the trio of Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Since the season started, Egbuka and Smith have been dominant while Tate has taken a back seat.
This game was his coming out party for the year.
Tate led the Buckeyes in receptions with four, turning those receptions into 102 yards and one touchdown.
Stock Down - Offensive Line
Prior to this game, I wrote about the correct Josh Simmons replacement strategy being to move Tegra Tshabola to left tackle and slotting Austin Siereveld in at right guard. Instead, Ryan Day and his staff decided to start Zen Michalski at left tackle.
That proved to be costly because the senior struggled all game.
Not only was Will Howard dealing with a great deal of pressure coming from his blindside, but the entire offensive line was not generating a push and opening up holes for the running game. The blame can't fully fall on Michalski, rather the entire unit deserves plenty of blame.
Perhaps things will get better with a slight reshuffle now anticipated this week prior to the clash with Penn State.
Stock Up - Cody Simon
The veteran linebacker and leader in the second level was once again a one-man wrecking crew. The Ohio State defense played very well in this game while the offense struggled, yet Simon was the star.
He led the team with eight total tackles (four solo) and also had three tackles for loss.
Simon was a major reason as to why this team just escaped defeat and a devastating upset.
Stock Down - Coaching Staff
It was like this team was looking ahead to Penn State already and was not focused on Nebraska despite coming off a bye week. That is on the coaching staff.
Ryan Day is a great coach and Ohio State wouldn't find better if they let him go. For that reason, fans need to put their emotions aside and think logically. That being said, Day has some things to work on and Chip Kelly struggled with his play calling in this game.
Even this group needs to get better as leaders of these young men.
Hopefully Ohio State is ready this next weekend.