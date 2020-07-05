NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Defensive Back Shaun Wade

The oddsmakers from SportsBettingDime have set exotic prop numbers relating from college football to the NFL Draft, providing odds on the first player to be drafted at various positions.

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade, a Preseason All-America pick, currently holds the fourth-best odds of being the first defensive player taken at 9 to 1. See entire top-10 list here:





1. Micah Parsons (Penn State, LB): 5/1

2. Gregory Rousseau (Miami, DE): 6/1

3. Patrick Surtain II (Alabama, CB): 7/1

4. Shaun Wade (Ohio State, CB): 9/1

4. Quincy Roche (Miami, DE): 9/1

6. Marvin WIlson (FSU, DT): 15/1

7. Richard Lecount (Georgia, S): 19/1

8. Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest, DE): 20/1

9. Jaylen Twyman (Pitt, DT): 24/1

10. Dylan Moses (Alabama, LB): 28/1

11. FIELD: 6/1





Wade explored the possibility of entering the most recent NFL Draft before deciding on a return to school. The 6-0, 190-pound corner is now set to begin his fourth year in the Buckeye program after a redshirt season in 2017,

A third team All-Big Ten selection last season, Wade totaled 26 tackles (four TFL’s), eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception playing alongside standouts Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller.

Wade, having played in 27 of 28 games over the past two seasons, will now be the unquestioned leader of the secondary after that previously-mentioned trio was drafted. Wade is expected to move from inside cornerback to the outside.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!