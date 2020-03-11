Spielman & Hooley: Ohio State's Millionaires Club

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about the pay raises for members of Ryan Day's football staff, widespread Coronavirus precautions that impact sporting events scheduled to take place on the Ohio State campus and whether the Buckeyes' Spring Game could or should be cancelled in the wake of COVID 19 fears.

The Browns release Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert is likely gone on Day One of free agency.

Pay numbers are in for Ryan Day's assistants and the Buckeyes are setting the pace.

OSU's defensive staff will include three assistant coaches over the $1 million mark.

The back story on how Greg Mattison, Larry Johnson and Karey Coombs wound up as the pacesetters on the highest-paid defensive staff in college football.

Brian Hartline received the biggest percentage increase in pay of any OSU assistant and still, in light of his recent work, might be underpaid.

The reason some OSU assistants received minimal raises and others' pay jumped significantly.

Coronavirus precautions impact Ohio High School Athletic Association championships scheduled for the Ohio State campus this weekend.

Why are the limitations on attendance coming fast and furious?

Will OSU cancel its spring football game? Has that ever happened before?

To celebrate the 100th episode of the We Tackle Life podcast, we award a $100 gift basket from Hemisphere Coffee Roasters to the person who supplied the correct answer to our question from Monday.

