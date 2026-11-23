Keep the faith. Ohio State can still beat Michigan. Ohio State can still get to eight wins.

But after Saturday’s 31–28 loss to Nebraska the path to the CFP is already shut. They're 7-4 and once “The Game” is over the question is where they go in the bowl season.

A win over Michigan would give OSU a real shot at one of the Big Ten’s Florida bowls. Regardless of what happens on Saturday there are plenty of interesting opponents on the board to make the bowl announcement a worthwhile thing to watch.

Here are the Buckeyes most likely landing spots with possible opponents for each.

1. LSU in the Citrus Bowl

If fans had to pick one it would be LSU in Orlando. Ryan Day and Lane Kiffin in the first time these two schools have met since the 2008 National Championship Game. Ticket prices could exceed some early CFP matchups.

LSU has just lost to Tennessee and the Buckeyes would probably have to beat Michigan and then get some help from the Big Ten’s playoff teams to make it happen.

Ole Miss would be a good draw as well, particularly if Trinidad Chambliss suits up for the Rebels. Oklahoma would give Ohio State the opportunity to bookend its season with a game against two SEC teams: Texas and the Sooners.

2. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

CBS Sports have Ohio State vs South Carolina in Tampa. The Buckeyes and Gamecocks randomly played in this game, formerly called the Outback Bowl, in back to back seasons in the early 2000s. If you remember those games, you'll probably still remember Ryan Brewer. He scored 3 TDS in the first one and the Gamecocks came back the following January to defeat the Buckeyes again.

The Florida Gators would have a very different set of bad memories. They beat Ohio State for the national title after the 2006 season and their only other meeting was in the 2012 Gator Bowl.

3. Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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There was a point this month where Kentucky was in the top 10 of the playoff rankings. Three straight losses and the Wildcats find themselves in a completely different place in the playoff rankings in Will Stein’s first season. Ohio State will know how quickly that can happen and Nashville is close enough for both fan bases to make the journey.

Missouri just beat Kentucky and would be another fit. Buckeyes fans who sat through the brutal Cotton Bowl after the 2023 season would probably be down for another go at the Tigers.

4. Duke in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

If Luke Fahey is still starting I’d like to see what he does against a Manny Diaz defense with a few weeks to prepare.

Diaz obviously knows how Day likes to play, he strategized against him as Penn State’s defensive coordinator for two years prior to Duke.

Virginia Tech would be another intriguing one. The Hokies beat Ohio State in Columbus in 2014 and that was the only loss the Buckeyes had that year. That game is still referenced whenever people are discussing just how improbable that championship run turned out to be.

5. Pitt in the Pinstripe Bowl

The last time Ohio State and Pittsburgh played, Ohio State won 72–0. That was 30 years ago so you'd imagine a fair number of OSU fans have never actually seen the two teams play. Yankee Stadium would be a pretty good venue to bring the series back.

SMU is also a possibility on the ACC side. They have seven wins and would give Ohio State another opponent they haven’t played in many decades..

6. Cincinnati in the Cactus Bowl

Of course it would take a bowl game in Arizona to get Ohio State and Cincinnati back on the same field again. The former Rate Bowl brings the Big Ten and Big 12 together in Tempe and an all-Ohio game would give the fans back home something to argue about right through Christmas.

Besides the Bearcats, UCF would bring in a very familiar Big Ten face in Scott Frost (former Nebraska coach). Oklahoma State is another option, but I think it’s safe to say that Cincinnati would be the most intriguing of this least attractive bowl destination.