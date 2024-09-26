Three Storylines To Watch For Ohio State Buckeyes Against Michigan State
Week 5 of the college football season marks the beginning of conference play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, as the team will travel to Michigan State to battle the Spartans this Saturday.
Here are three storylines to look out for as the Buckeyes take on Michigan State.
How Does OSU Handle Road Games/Conference Play?
The main criticism circling around the Buckeyes so far is the lack of talent the program has faced the first three games in 2024.
Head coach Ryan Day could put those concerns to rest this week against the Spartans, who are 3-1 with a close loss to Boston College. This will also be OSU's first road game of the season, which will show fans how the team looks during primetime matchups on the road.
If the Buckeyes come out of Saturday night's contest with a huge victory, it could put Ohio State back in the conversation for the No. 1 overall team.
Can The Defense Bounce Back From Last Week?
Despite the Buckeyes' defense allowing 14 points last week, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles expected more from his stout unit.
Michigan State will be the toughest offense OSU has faced this season. But luckily for the Buckeyes, they will be going up against a Spartans' team that is struggling to find an identity on offense.
This matchup will be perfect for Knowles' starting eleven. Quarterback Aidan Chiles has been prone to turning the ball over this season, throwing seven interceptions in four games.
Will The Buckeyes Play With Discipline?
Penalties, penalties, and more penalties.
Ohio State has failed to limit the penalties during the course of the 2024 season. Through three games, the Buckeyes have averaged six penalties for a total of 52.3 yards per game this year. These little mistakes can be overshadowed when playing opponents outside the power four, but can negatively affect a team against better competition.
The Buckeyes must play with more discipline against Michigan State in order to fix these issues before facing a top 25 opponent.